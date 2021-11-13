Jury Must Weigh Complex Legal Questions Before Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Kenosha, Vis. – The Kyle Rittenhaus test, which has been going on for the past two weeks, has at times come to the point of deciding whether Mr. Rittenhaus was working in self-defense when he shot three people during a demonstration. Kenosha, Wis. In, or he was committing serious crimes, including first-degree intentional homicide.

But the 12 jurors who are expected to begin deliberations on the case next week have actually been given a more complex set of decisions: they should weigh the six individual criminal counts charged at Mr Rittenhouse, each reflecting the plaintiffs’ claims in different parts. About his behavior that night in August 2020. And beyond those six counts, the jury could be asked to weigh the range of less serious charges, the judge indicated Friday, following a debate between prosecutors and defendants over jury directions.

Mr Rittenhouse’s trial is expected to conclude on Monday morning with a 17-year-old man who came to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle during a police shooting and fired eight shots, killing two men and injuring a third. The charges include first-degree manslaughter, known in other states as first-degree manslaughter, and is one of the most serious allegations against books in Wisconsin. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Judge Bruce Schroeder indicated Friday that he would allow the jury to consider less serious offenses against Mr. Rittenhaus but did not formally disclose what those charges might be.