Jury Must Weigh Complex Legal Questions Before Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
Kenosha, Vis. – The Kyle Rittenhaus test, which has been going on for the past two weeks, has at times come to the point of deciding whether Mr. Rittenhaus was working in self-defense when he shot three people during a demonstration. Kenosha, Wis. In, or he was committing serious crimes, including first-degree intentional homicide.
But the 12 jurors who are expected to begin deliberations on the case next week have actually been given a more complex set of decisions: they should weigh the six individual criminal counts charged at Mr Rittenhouse, each reflecting the plaintiffs’ claims in different parts. About his behavior that night in August 2020. And beyond those six counts, the jury could be asked to weigh the range of less serious charges, the judge indicated Friday, following a debate between prosecutors and defendants over jury directions.
Mr Rittenhouse’s trial is expected to conclude on Monday morning with a 17-year-old man who came to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle during a police shooting and fired eight shots, killing two men and injuring a third. The charges include first-degree manslaughter, known in other states as first-degree manslaughter, and is one of the most serious allegations against books in Wisconsin. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.
Judge Bruce Schroeder indicated Friday that he would allow the jury to consider less serious offenses against Mr. Rittenhaus but did not formally disclose what those charges might be.
Michael O’Hair, a professor at the Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, said: “The lower the fee, the more it invites the jury to compromise explicitly.”
Mr. Rittenhaus’s plaintiff in the case, James Cross, told reporters that his request to allow the jurors to consider a lower fee on a number of issues was standard rather than an admission of weakness in the case.
Closing statements can last up to five hours on Monday, after which the jury is expected to hear suggestions from judges.
In Wisconsin, officials who are aware of the case are looking for a solution. Government Tony Evers has announced that it has authorized about 500 members of the National Guard to be ready outside Kenosha if local authorities need it.
After about two weeks of video evidence and testimony in this case, some essential facts are not in dispute. Around midnight on August 25, 2020, Mr. Rittenhaus shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, during a civil unrest in the city. He then opened fire on two other men chasing him, killing 26-year-old Anthony Huber and wounding 26-year-old Gege Grosscreutz.
Mr. The question of whether Rittenhaus’s actions are criminal or legal acts may depend on the jurors’ understanding of self-defense law. Wisconsin law generally allows a person to shoot in self-defense if he or she reasonably feels that he or she must be killed or badly injured. The jurors will receive instructions on how to analyze the law, including how to consider whether Mr. Rittenhaus acted fairly, but legal observers said the issue sometimes falls on the jury’s personal opinions.
The jury will be asked to investigate a series of incidents that night – each charge is attached to a different part.
Mr Rittenhaus is charged with first-degree reckless murder for the murder of Mr Rosenbaum. The most serious charges against him, including first-degree premeditated murder, are related to Mr. Huber’s fatal shooting. And Mr. Rittenhaus is accused of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting of Mr. Grosscrewtz.
Mr. Rittenhaus faces two charges of first-degree reckless endangerment of safety: one relating to the shooting and disappearance of an unknown person captured in the video while kicking Mr. Rittenhaus, and another relating to a videographer who initially thought he had been shot. , But not. Finally, Mr. Rittenhaus, now 18, faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm.
After the lawyers discussed what instructions should be submitted to the jury, Judge Schroeder did not authorize his decision, but indicated that he would allow the jury to consider the allegations less serious than the various original counts. On first-degree intentional homicide, the judge said he is likely to allow the jury to consider less serious charges द्व both second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide.
Legal experts said the charge of second-degree intentional homicide, for example, would allow the jury to consider whether Mr. Rittenhaus was found to be saying that he was honest but not reasonable.
Discussions between lawyers about possible suggestions to the jury ended Friday, with Judge Schroeder himself explaining the details of the law to Mr. Rittenhaus.
Adding fewer offenses as an alternative would “increase the risk of conviction,” the judge told Mr. Rittenhaus, adding that the option could also reduce the risk of conviction on more serious charges. The judge asked Mr. Rittenhouse a number of questions, including whether he was satisfied with his lawyers’ decision to refuse to allow the jury to consider some of the less serious allegations in his case.
“Do you think that what you are doing is the best of all circumstances,” Judge Schroeder asked.
“Yes,” replied Mr. Rittenhaus.
