Jury orders Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist behavior.
A jury ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to Owen Diaz, a black former employee who accused the carmaker of ignoring racial abuse, his lawyer, Lawrence Organ, said late Monday.
“It’s a great thing when one of the richest corporations in America gets to assess the disgusting conditions in its factory for black people,” Mr. Organ of the California Civil Rights Law Group said in an interview.
The decision by jury, in federal court in San Francisco, was first reported by Bloomberg News. Tesla’s lawyers did not immediately provide comment.
In an interview, Mr Diaz said he was relieved by the jury’s decision.
“It took four years to reach this point,” he said on Monday evening. “It’s like a huge weight has been pulled off my shoulders.”
Mr Diaz said he worked as an elevator operator at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif., for about a year in 2015 and 2016. There, he said, a supervisor and other colleagues referred to him repeatedly using racial slurs. He also said that employees had made swastikas and scratched a racial adjective in a bathroom stall and that derogatory cartoons of black children were left around the factory. He said that despite repeated complaints, the company did nothing to address the behaviour.
“It’s not like they were removing the aggressive behavior, they would just keep adding and adding people,” he said.
After deliberating for nearly four hours, the jury agreed with Diaz’s claim that Tesla’s failure to address the racism it faced created a hostile work environment, Mr Organ said. . The vast majority of the award – $130 million – was punitive damages for the company. The rest was for the emotional distress Mr Diaz faced, Mr Organ said.
Despite the abuse he suffered himself, Mr Diaz said he reached a breaking point when he saw similar racist episodes directed at his son, Demetric, who helped Mr Diaz get his first job at the company.
“My son saw his father breaking down in front of him,” said Mr. Diaz.
Mr Diaz said in the suit that he felt “humiliated, humiliated and devalued”. He sued Tesla along with his son and another black former employee, but only the claims of the elder Mr. Diaz followed suit. It was not immediately clear whether Tesla plans to appeal the decision.
