Jury orders Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist behavior.

A jury ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to Owen Diaz, a black former employee who accused the carmaker of ignoring racial abuse, his lawyer, Lawrence Organ, said late Monday.

“It’s a great thing when one of the richest corporations in America gets to assess the disgusting conditions in its factory for black people,” Mr. Organ of the California Civil Rights Law Group said in an interview.

The decision by jury, in federal court in San Francisco, was first reported by Bloomberg News. Tesla’s lawyers did not immediately provide comment.

In an interview, Mr Diaz said he was relieved by the jury’s decision.

“It took four years to reach this point,” he said on Monday evening. “It’s like a huge weight has been pulled off my shoulders.”