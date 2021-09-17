Jury selection has begun for the trial of Elizabeth Holmes.
Jury selection began Tuesday in the long-awaited trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, who faces a dozen counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and wire fraud.
Ms. Holmes, wearing a medical mask and navy blue skirt suit, accompanied by lawyers, was immediately shocked by a bunch of photographers when she arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif. Inside the courtroom, he watched as Judge Edward Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who is overseeing the case, and lawyers questioned a panel of potential jurors, who were listed as more than 200. was removed from around 50. The jurors were seated in assigned seats. was set aside for the pandemic.
At the heart of the trial are questions about what Ms Holmes, 37, knew about problems with Theranos’ blood testing equipment and whether she deliberately misled investors on the company’s technology. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
The case caught public attention as another example of a Silicon Valley start-up gone wrong. But Theranos was unusual in that it was led by a female entrepreneur. Ms. Holmes took advantage of that gap, using it to attract attention. She often wore a Steve Jobs-esque uniform of a black turtleneck and spoke in an unusually deep voice. Before falling from Theranos’ grace, Ms. Holmes was crowned the world’s youngest billionaire and regularly posed for magazine covers.
His high profile can become a challenge for jury selection. Prosecutors and its defense attorneys may find it difficult to choose jurors who have not made up their mind about the case.
Prospective jurors fill out a 28-page questionnaire asking them about their media consumption habits, medical history, and knowledge of more than 200 potential witnesses. The even more comprehensive questionnaire, submitted by Ms. Holmes’ legal team, included more than 100 questions. In June, it was dismissed by Judge Davila.
On Tuesday, nearly half of potential jurors raised their hands when asked whether they had heard of media coverage of the case. Almost everyone said that documentaries, a book or a podcast could be fair and unbiased, even if they had prior knowledge of the matter.
One potential juror was pardoned because his job as a producer on a radio news show exposed him to the news, while another was pardoned for watching Theranos documentary. Two others were waived saying they would not be able to pay the rent if the jury trial lasted more than three months.
Other questions provided a preview of the legal arguments that might unfold in the case. Judge Davila asked whether any potential jurors had experience with or were exposed to domestic violence or intimate-partner abuse. Ms Holmes’ lawyers are expected to argue that Ramesh Balwani, the former Theranos president and lifelong boyfriend of Ms Holmes, abused her during their relationship based on court filings from 2020. Mr Balwani, better known as Sunny, has also been charged. Why fraud?
Jury selection will last until at least Wednesday, when another 50 or more potential jurors will be questioned. Opening statements will begin next week.
Erin Griffith Contributed to reporting.
