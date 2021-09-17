Jury selection has begun for the trial of Elizabeth Holmes.

Jury selection began Tuesday in the long-awaited trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, who faces a dozen counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and wire fraud.

Ms. Holmes, wearing a medical mask and navy blue skirt suit, accompanied by lawyers, was immediately shocked by a bunch of photographers when she arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif. Inside the courtroom, he watched as Judge Edward Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who is overseeing the case, and lawyers questioned a panel of potential jurors, who were listed as more than 200. was removed from around 50. The jurors were seated in assigned seats. was set aside for the pandemic.

At the heart of the trial are questions about what Ms Holmes, 37, knew about problems with Theranos’ blood testing equipment and whether she deliberately misled investors on the company’s technology. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.