Jury selection in the Jussie Smollett case to begin in November

CHICAGO – Jury selection in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett will begin Nov. 29, a Cook County judge said in a hearing Tuesday.

Mr Smollett has been charged with disorderly conduct, which prosecutors say was a staged attack in 2019. Mr Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

The case began on January 29, 2019, when Mr. Smollett alleged that two men assaulted him in a racist and homophobic attack as he was returning home from a sandwich shop. She said she was beaten up, an “unknown chemical substance” poured on her, called racist and homophobic slurs, and a rope tied around her neck.

On February 20, 2019, Cook County state attorney, Kim Foxx, accused Mr. Smollett of filing a false police report. The charges were dropped, and in August of the same year, a judge appointed a special prosecutor in the case, Dan K. Web appointed. (The judge said Ms Foxx had not followed due process in the first case.)