Jury selection in the Jussie Smollett case to begin in November
CHICAGO – Jury selection in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett will begin Nov. 29, a Cook County judge said in a hearing Tuesday.
Mr Smollett has been charged with disorderly conduct, which prosecutors say was a staged attack in 2019. Mr Smollett has pleaded not guilty.
The case began on January 29, 2019, when Mr. Smollett alleged that two men assaulted him in a racist and homophobic attack as he was returning home from a sandwich shop. She said she was beaten up, an “unknown chemical substance” poured on her, called racist and homophobic slurs, and a rope tied around her neck.
On February 20, 2019, Cook County state attorney, Kim Foxx, accused Mr. Smollett of filing a false police report. The charges were dropped, and in August of the same year, a judge appointed a special prosecutor in the case, Dan K. Web appointed. (The judge said Ms Foxx had not followed due process in the first case.)
When he completed his investigation, Mr. Webb said Mr. Smollett was again being charged with six felony counts of disorderly conduct. Mr Webb also found that Ms Foxx’s office did not violate the law in handling the case, but abused its discretion in dropping the charges, and found that the office made false or misleading public statements as to why it did so.
Mr Smollett and his attorney (eight were present at a video conference hearing on Tuesday) were on several occasions with Cook County Circuit Court Judge James B. In front of Lynn. But now a date was set only because of controversy over the pandemic, the quantum of discovery in the case, and who could represent Mr Smollett.
In March 2020, Nenny Uche, a lawyer, filed paperwork to join Mr Smollett’s defense team, but Mr Webb objected, citing a conflict of interest, because shortly after the 29 January incident, Mr Uche Interviewed two brothers – Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundario – who may be prosecution witnesses.
In July, Judge Lin ruled against Mr Webb, saying Mr Uche could represent Mr Smollett but could not question the brothers at trial.
After the lawyers met in the breakout room for 30 minutes, the judge fixed the date for the jury selection. Before jury selection, however, a fresh motion to dismiss the case will be heard on October 15.
Mr Smollett did not respond to a request for comment.
Mr. Smollett also faces a lawsuit from the City of Chicago, which claims the actor is owed more than $130,000 to cover the cost of police overtime while they investigate what they say. is a hoax.
#Jury #selection #Jussie #Smollett #case #November
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.