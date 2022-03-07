Entertainment

‘Just 3 more days are left for Yogi ji to retire…’ Bollywood actor said by mentioning oil prices, people started making such comments

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘Just 3 more days are left for Yogi ji to retire…’ Bollywood actor said by mentioning oil prices, people started making such comments
Written by admin
‘Just 3 more days are left for Yogi ji to retire…’ Bollywood actor said by mentioning oil prices, people started making such comments

‘Just 3 more days are left for Yogi ji to retire…’ Bollywood actor said by mentioning oil prices, people started making such comments

‘Just 3 more days are left for Yogi ji to retire…’ Bollywood actor said by mentioning oil prices, people started making such comments

Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has been continuously targeting the BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has been continuously targeting the BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. As the day of UP election results is approaching, so is the process of KRK’s taunts increasing. Today is the last phase of elections in UP. Referring to the same, KRK has advised CM Yogi to retire.

KRK wrote in his tweet, “Today the UP elections will end and from today the prices of petrol and other things will start touching the sky. Now only 3 days are left for Yogi ji to retire. As usual, users have started taking a dig at his tweet.

A user named Ranjan wrote, “Whatever result you are predicting, its reverse is happening. Wait for the result.” Krishna Singh Thakur wrote, It will be good if you take sannyasa. Yogi ji is already coming.

Nipun Sol wrote, “After three days you are going to cry.” On the other hand, Rajendra Singh wrote, “Ghee in your mouth, sugar Khan sir.” Whereas Ajay Verma says that brother don’t come from there even by mistake.

Let us tell you that KRK is constantly reminding CM Yogi through his tweets that it is difficult for him to win. He claims that if CM Yogi wins these elections, he will never come back to India. Along with this, he has advised CM Yogi to go to Nepal.

READ Also  When Boy misbehaved with sapna choudhary in dance event

KRK had tweeted and wrote, ‘Nepal is near CM Yogi Gorakhpur’. Yogi ji has a good option of going underground by cultivating through the same path. People trolled him fiercely on this post of his.


#days #left #Yogi #retire #Bollywood #actor #mentioning #oil #prices #people #started #making #comments

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ‘The Daily Show’ at 25: The Creators Look Back

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment