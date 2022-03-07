‘Just 3 more days are left for Yogi ji to retire…’ Bollywood actor said by mentioning oil prices, people started making such comments

Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has been continuously targeting the BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. As the day of UP election results is approaching, so is the process of KRK’s taunts increasing. Today is the last phase of elections in UP. Referring to the same, KRK has advised CM Yogi to retire.

KRK wrote in his tweet, “Today the UP elections will end and from today the prices of petrol and other things will start touching the sky. Now only 3 days are left for Yogi ji to retire. As usual, users have started taking a dig at his tweet.

A user named Ranjan wrote, “Whatever result you are predicting, its reverse is happening. Wait for the result.” Krishna Singh Thakur wrote, It will be good if you take sannyasa. Yogi ji is already coming.

Nipun Sol wrote, “After three days you are going to cry.” On the other hand, Rajendra Singh wrote, “Ghee in your mouth, sugar Khan sir.” Whereas Ajay Verma says that brother don’t come from there even by mistake.

Today UP elections will be finished and from today prices of petrol and other things will go sky high. Bas Ab Sirf 3 Din Bache hain Yogi Ji Ke Sanyas Lene main. #UPElections2022 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 7, 2022

Let us tell you that KRK is constantly reminding CM Yogi through his tweets that it is difficult for him to win. He claims that if CM Yogi wins these elections, he will never come back to India. Along with this, he has advised CM Yogi to go to Nepal.

KRK had tweeted and wrote, ‘Nepal is near CM Yogi Gorakhpur’. Yogi ji has a good option of going underground by cultivating through the same path. People trolled him fiercely on this post of his.