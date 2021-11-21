Just a few storms cloud the U.S. travel forecast for a second pandemic Thanksgiving.

As families across the United States prepare to get together for Thanksgiving, for the first time since 2019, there are only a few clouds on the horizon.

For those traveling through some southern plains and northern New England this Thanksgiving week, storms may cause minor delays, but nothing that will be widespread or long-lasting, meteorologists said.

Mark Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said:

There may be some snow in northern New England and the Great Lakes region but not enough to affect major airports, the weather service said.