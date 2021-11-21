Just a few storms cloud the U.S. travel forecast for a second pandemic Thanksgiving.
As families across the United States prepare to get together for Thanksgiving, for the first time since 2019, there are only a few clouds on the horizon.
For those traveling through some southern plains and northern New England this Thanksgiving week, storms may cause minor delays, but nothing that will be widespread or long-lasting, meteorologists said.
Mark Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said:
There may be some snow in northern New England and the Great Lakes region but not enough to affect major airports, the weather service said.
Some parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas may have rain and thunderstorms that may delay some travel, but “this may be the only thing to really keep an eye on because otherwise, it’s relatively calm weather,” Mr Chenard said.
Bianca Garcia, Meteorologist with meteorological service In Dallas and Fort Worth, a potential thunderstorm Wednesday morning could cause some travel problems in Central Texas, he said.
And major airports across the country are expected to reach pre-epidemic levels.
The Traffic Safety Administration said this week that Thanksgiving is expected to handle about 20 million air passengers during the travel season, which began Friday and will continue through November 28. 9.5 million people were screened last year. In 2019, The agency said there were 26 million people before the outbreak.
The region near Chicago and Atlanta, the major travel hubs in the United States, is expected to be cold but storm-free during Thanksgiving week, meteorologists said.
Brett Borchard, a meteorologist with the Chicago Meteorological Service, said: “We do not expect snow to accumulate or accumulate at this time, which is good for air travelers. Winds of up to 30 miles per hour will blow for those who drive to the Midwest.
Mr Chenard said some parts of the Pacific Northwest could receive about two inches of rain on Thanksgiving Day, which is “nothing short of extreme” for the region. Strong storms are not expected in New York City.
In the southeast, moderate showers may occur on Thanksgiving day, but “there are no widespread or severe storms,” said Nick Morgan. A meteorologist with the Meteorological Service in Atlanta.
For those traveling near Atlanta, the start of this week will be “a day of travel with high temperatures and clear skies until Thanksgiving Day,” Mr. Morgan said.
“Overall, it’s a very smooth sailing,” he said.
#storms #cloud #travel #forecast #pandemic #Thanksgiving
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.