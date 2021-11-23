Just before Putin’s visit, the deal of AK-203 assault rifle was approved, Congress took a jibe at relations with Russia

The deal is believed to be signed during the visit of the Russian President. The AK-203 designed in Russia will be manufactured at a factory in Amethi.

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India next month, the Defense Ministry on Tuesday gave its final approval to a deal worth over Rs 5,000 crore with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. .

The deal is believed to be signed during the visit of the Russian President. According to news agency ANI sources, the deal was approved in the meeting of the Special Defense Acquisition Council. The AK-203 designed in Russia will be manufactured at a factory in Amethi. He said that a few years back the agreement was reached between the two sides and now the last big issue will be to resolve the issue of transfer of technology.

In the manufacturing of 7.5 lakh AK 203 assault rifles, the initial 70 thousand rifles will be equipped with Russian-made equipment. These rifles will start getting to the army after 32 months from the start of production.

what is their specialty

In the year 2013, under the Ratnik program, AK-203 was renamed as AK-103-3 after making minor changes. This was followed by AK-300 and AK-100M rifles in the year 2019. However, in the year 2019 itself, it was finally named AK-203. The AK-203 assault rifle is smaller, lighter and lethal than the INSAS. The AK-203 weighs 3.8 kg as compared to the INSAS rifle. The length of the AK-203 is only 705 mm. Due to its low weight and length, the gun can be easily carried for a long time and due to the reduced length, it is also easier to handle than other rifles.

Congress leader took a jibe at India-Russia relations

At the same time, in the midst of this deal, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar took a jibe at the Modi government regarding India-Russia relations. Speaking at an event of Indo-Russia Friendship Society, Mani Shankar Aiyar said, “In the last 7 years there is no talk of non-alignment and no discussion about peace. We behave as if we are slaves to Americans and beg China for protection.” The Congress leader said that our relations with Russia have suffered a major setback after 2014.