Just before the birth of the child, Neha Dhupia clip: Neha Dhupia clip from the hospital: Angad Bedi shared a video of the hospital while Neha was admitted.

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became parents for the second time last week. Neha Dhupia gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday. Earlier, the couple had a daughter, Mehr. Now Angad Bedi has shared a video (Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi video) on social media. This video is from before their child came into this world. Currently, the actress is recovering in the hospital with her newborn child.

Angad Bedi shared a video on his Instagram account on Thursday. This is the video of the hospital, when Neha Dhupia was admitted for delivery. In it you can see that Neha Dhupia goes inside the room to give birth to her child and Angad Bedi hugs her. Angad Bedi wrote with this video, ‘Fear before going to OT but Neha Dhupia you are a brave girl.’





Angad Bedi shared the news of Neha Dhupia’s maternity shoot from her Instagram account. He sees himself in it too. Angad Bedi wrote, ‘The Almighty has blessed us with a child today. Neha and the baby are both healthy. Now Meher is also ready to give her brother the title of ‘Baby’. Bedi’s son has arrived. Please Waheguru. Thanks to Neha Dhupia for such a warrior on this journey. Let us all make this occasion memorable now.

The house of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi resounded, Meher got a younger brother

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were married on May 10, 2018 according to Sikh custom. A few months later, on November 18, 2018, their first daughter Mehr was born. Angad Bedi shared with fans on social media in July that Neha Dhupia was pregnant for the second time.