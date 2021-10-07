Just before the birth of the child, Neha Dhupia clip: Neha Dhupia clip from the hospital: Angad Bedi shared a video of the hospital while Neha was admitted.
Angad Bedi shared the news of Neha Dhupia’s maternity shoot from her Instagram account. He sees himself in it too. Angad Bedi wrote, ‘The Almighty has blessed us with a child today. Neha and the baby are both healthy. Now Meher is also ready to give her brother the title of ‘Baby’. Bedi’s son has arrived. Please Waheguru. Thanks to Neha Dhupia for such a warrior on this journey. Let us all make this occasion memorable now.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were married on May 10, 2018 according to Sikh custom. A few months later, on November 18, 2018, their first daughter Mehr was born. Angad Bedi shared with fans on social media in July that Neha Dhupia was pregnant for the second time.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia
