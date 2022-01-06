Just before the election, CM Yogi made a big announcement for the farmers, 50 percent electricity bill will be waived

Talking about the announcements before the elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced to give 300 units of electricity free of cost if the SP government is formed in the state.

Before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a big announcement for the farmers of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, it has been announced to give 50 percent rebate in the domestic electricity bill of farmers and electricity bill of tube well.

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted, “For the convenience and prosperity of the farmers, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to give 50 percent rebate in electricity rates for private tube wells relative to the current rates.” After this, the electricity bill for use of metered, unmetered, energy efficient pumps in rural areas and metered tube wells in urban areas in Uttar Pradesh will be reduced by 50 percent as compared to the present.

CM Yogi Adityanath distributed tablets and smartphones to students at Rudraksh Convention Center during his visit to Varanasi on Thursday. During this, he said, “We will give these tablets and smartphones to all the children associated with UP’s final year, second year, graduation first year, medical, paramedical, pharmacy, nursing, polytechnic, ITI, engineering and all those children who are preparing for competitive exams. are.”

Committed to the convenience and prosperity of farmers #UPCM Mr @myogiadityanath G has decided to give 50 percent rebate in electricity rates for private tube wells relative to the existing rates. @spgoyal @sanjaychapps1 @74_alok pic.twitter.com/Ozr1QTsY7M — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 6, 2022

Talking about the announcements before the elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced to give 300 units of electricity free of cost if the SP government is formed in the state. Recently, Akhilesh Yadav had said that if the Samajwadi Party government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, 300 units of domestic electricity will be provided free of cost and along with this, complete irrigation of farmers will be free.

At the same time, Omprakash Rajbhar, who has announced to contest the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, has promised free treatment to the poor if his government is formed in the state. Recently, Rajbhar had said that within 6 months of the formation of the government, caste census will be conducted, treatment of the poor will be done free of cost. Will remove discrepancies in the police department.” Apart from this, he had said, “Within 34 lakh posts which are vacant in the state, they will work to provide employment to the youth.”