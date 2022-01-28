Just Days After Testing Positive For COVID, Sarah Palin Spotted Dining At Manhattan Restaurant – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sarah Palin is facing online criticism for dining at a New York City restaurant after testing positive for COVID-19.

Video shows the former Alaska governor on Wednesday dining with several people in the outdoor structure at Elio’s Restaurant on the Upper East Side.

At one point, Palin even walked inside without a mask.

I would deeply deeply appreciate if Sarah Palin would stop infecting my constituents on the Upper East Side. Absolute madness. https://t.co/4WvuNvDRRK — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) January 27, 2022

In an interview, she admitted she tested positive Monday and is feeling fine. The restaurant said she apologized for causing a scene.

