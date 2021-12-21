Just four rupees this two-seater e-Cycle will travel up to 100Km, know how it works

You must have heard many times about two-wheeler electric scooters and bikes. But have you heard about two-wheeler e-cycle? Actually Voltron Motors has launched two electric cycles in view of the increasing craze of the cycle. Which will not only get you rid of the rising price of petrol, but will also cure your health. Let’s know about the electric cycle of Voltron Motors….

Voltron e-cycle launched in two models – The company has launched its electric cycle in the name of VM50 and VM100 models. The range with their price and features is also different. If you are thinking of buying these electric bicycles. So you must know about them.

Full charge is in 4 rupees – Both the electric cycles of Voltron Motors get fully charged at the cost of just Rs 4 and the range of both these electric cycles in a single charge ranges from 75 to 100 km. Whereas the VM50 and VM100 electric cycles have a range of 25 kmph.

This e-cycle is a double seater – The segment of electric bicycles is continuously growing. Till now all the electric bicycles in the market are single seat rides. But now the country’s first double ride cycle has arrived. Prashant Kumar, CEO of Voltron Motors, claims that their electric cycle is the country’s first double ride electric cycle.

Voltron e-cycle price – The price of VM 50 cycle of Voltron Motors is 35 thousand rupees. At the same time, the price of its VM 100 cycle is Rs 39,250. At the same time, you can buy these electric cycles both online and offline. Also, both these electric cycles are available in Black, Yellow, Blue and Red colours.