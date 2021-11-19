Just How Bad Is It Out There for Democrats?

Sign up here To go to politics in your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

After Republicans won the governorship of Virginia this month, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become speaker after the midterm elections in 2022, made a bold claim to the Capitol.

“If you’re a Democrat and President Biden wins your seat by 16 points, you’ll be in a competitive race next year,” McCarthy declared. “You’re no longer safe.”

This, by most measures, leads to hyperbol faster than honest estimates. There are 276 House seats that Biden has won less than that – far more than Republicans have won in nearly a century. (So ​​far, Democrats have a 221-213 majority.)

But there’s also an undeniable truth under McCarthy’s arrogance: Democratic support has plummeted nationally in recent months. The loss of the party in Virginia was the most effective example.