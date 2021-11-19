Just How Bad Is It Out There for Democrats?
After Republicans won the governorship of Virginia this month, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become speaker after the midterm elections in 2022, made a bold claim to the Capitol.
“If you’re a Democrat and President Biden wins your seat by 16 points, you’ll be in a competitive race next year,” McCarthy declared. “You’re no longer safe.”
This, by most measures, leads to hyperbol faster than honest estimates. There are 276 House seats that Biden has won less than that – far more than Republicans have won in nearly a century. (So far, Democrats have a 221-213 majority.)
But there’s also an undeniable truth under McCarthy’s arrogance: Democratic support has plummeted nationally in recent months. The loss of the party in Virginia was the most effective example.
Exactly how much and rapidly the popularity of democracy has declined is a hotly debated issue between the two parties.
Virginia was a key data point: the election saw Republicans improve by 12 percentage points, 10 points from Biden’s victory in the state a year ago, and the Democrats lost by two points this month. The New Jersey governor’s race turned out to be a similar one for Republicans.
Yet, whether Democrat or Republican, some strategists believe that the collapse of the Democratic brand nationally is complete and widespread.
Among the people inside the campaign, a popular measure that closely monitors the mood of voters is the “generic ballot test”. Voters then ask voters who they prefer to serve in Congress – Democrats or Republicans, with no names attached.
Over the years, Democrats have consistently taken the lead in this metric.
So far.
For the first time since then January 2016, FiveThirtyEight Public opinion polls now favor Republicans. The average of the Five Thirty has increased by 4.6 points towards the GOP in the last six months
How bad is that for Democrats? A poll by the Washington Post / ABC News last weekend found Republicans to be in the strongest position on the measure in its four-decade history. On Thursday, a Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters found that 46 percent wanted GOP control of the House, compared to 41 percent for Democrats.
The same trend is seen in private surveys. A poll this month by the National Republican Congressional Committee found that Republicans in the battlefield districts have improved by seven percentage points since the beginning of the year. The so-called general Republican Democrats started the year behind three points; Now they are four points ahead.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s generic ballot test this month also shows Democrats lagging behind – albeit by two points. Party officials said it was actually an improvement In recent months. The DCCC declined to say what its vote showed earlier this year.
Minnesota Rep. Tom Emer, who chairs the House Republican campaign, said in an interview earlier this year that the NRCC’s private vote counted Biden’s approval rating to be 10 percent higher than his disapproval rating. Now, Emer said, the opposite is true: Biden’s dislike is 10 points higher.
Emer offered a less hyperbolic version of McCarthy’s estimate of exactly how many Democrats are at risk in 2022. “Experts are telling me that a biden who sits on a seat he won by 10 or less points a year ago is insecure,” Emer said.
It still has about 250 seats. “We’re going to win a majority,” Emer said bluntly, “but we’re going to let voters know how big it is.”
Indicators for Democrats are not so sour everywhere.
My colleague Nate Cohen wrote in a newspaper earlier this week about the two-house special election in Ohio, where Democrats withdrew only three percentage points from Biden’s performance.
It’s incense, but it’s not politically offensive.
And in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars were spent fighting the Supreme Court vacancy. In some ways, this contest pitted generic Democrats against ordinary Republicans, as even the busiest voters know nothing about judicial candidates.
The Republican candidate won by 2.6 percentage points – Biden’s state had 1.2 points in 2020. This represents an almost four-point improvement for Republicans.
In short, various data points indicate the possibility of a democratic decline: somewhere between three and 12 percent. No potential results are good enough to hold the House in 2022 or to maintain control of a Senate now evenly divided between 50 Democratic-aligned senators and 50 Republicans.
Perhaps the most comforting thing for Democrats is the calendar. It is still 2021 and not 2022.
Democrats also hope to have more sales in the coming year – Biden signed a $ 1 trillion infrastructure package on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday and the $ 1.85 trillion Social Policy and Climate Change Bill is sorting through Congress – and more time to sell it.
New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, president of the DCCC, has pressured both congressional presidents and Democrats to present more forcefully what has already been passed this year. He told my colleague Trip Gabriel earlier this month: “My message is free Joe Biden. The campaign must now begin before the next crisis can take its toll. ”
Maloney said it was understandable that voters did not give Democrats credit for the large financial recovery measures passed earlier this year or for the cost of new infrastructure.
“We don’t expect them to know if we don’t tell them,” he said on Capitol Hill this week. “So we’re going to tell them.”
