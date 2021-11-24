Just How Optimized Can Your Life Be?

Each summary begins with a question: “What’s in it for me?” For example, for a person who wants to find out why he spends 15 minutes a day listening to a condensed version of Larissa McFarquhar’s “Strangers Drowning: Impossible Idealism, Drastic Choices and the Application to Help” – a book about extremely altruistic people. , Usually at great personal and financial expense – the answer is whether he is “selfless enough to be altruistic”. Svetlana Alexeyevich’s “Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets” Sales to anyone on the fence about the essence of the dominant political ideology of the century is that after 15 minutes, you will have a grip on what it means to lose your country and your faith.

The style is minimalist and conversational, no matter the tone of the preconceived original text, blinking with occasional dazzling prompts to the reader: “Imagine if all that you believed was true, and the world you know turned upside down overnight. How do you feel? “(From” Secondhand Time “). Or:” Would you say you know yourself? Where does your identity come from? ” (From RD Lang’s book “The Divided Self,” about schizophrenia). As Jenny Odell’s “How to Do Nothing” summarizes, the actionable tequila prompts the user to immediately snap his laptop to his knee, but each text is excavated for its tensile techie: “Meaning is often the product of accidents, opportunities and unforgettable / 7 seeks to end productivity off-time. “Each summary ends with a summary summary, under the heading” Final Summary. “

Not surprisingly, Blinkist’s library has many books on productivity and time optimization, where the answer to the question of what is in it for the user is often in the title. For example, a summary of “Not Today: The Nine Habits of Extreme Productivity” is available on the app. The service has also expanded to “shortcasts”, which are compact versions of podcasts, with a lot of productivity, time management and the general idea that there is always a better, faster way, with a hidden panel in each room behind which there is more optimization. Opportunities are hidden, and if you can’t find them, then you haven’t yet exploited the limitless, near-mysterious potential of the optimization mindset.