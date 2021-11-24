Just How Optimized Can Your Life Be?
Instagram algorithms have developed some weird ideas about me. For example, I would dream of having shoes made from recycled wood pulp or shoes that look like a recycled pencil eraser. The डे 500 worth of nonscript clothes, the candles that smell like old libraries, and something called “waterproof gold”, all I can say is that I was mistaken for ordinary gold. However, primarily, my value as a potential customer is not in my love of flammable looking clothes or crazy looking heels, but in my pursuit of enhanced productivity.
For vague reasons, I am constantly being offered product promotions that promise a lifestyle of optimization: workflow apps, time-management apps, polyphasic-sleep-schedule apps. I get ads for podcasts like “Get Shut Done” and ads that don’t recognize the product itself but the design briefs clearly “Think about how much people like checking content from the list.” Lately I’ve been getting a lot of ads for an app called Blinkist, which is a tool for the human brain to get and absorb as much information as possible in the shortest possible time.
Like many of these products, Blinkist predicts the belief that each activity can be made more efficient, placed on top, and moved until its value is reduced. In this case, the main action waiting to be tidied up is reading (taking time, sitting down), and the object awaiting disassembly and rebuilding for maximum convenience is a book (an empty and ill-conceived vessel for the information contained therein). The service compresses thousands of nonfiction books, identifies the “main idea” – called “Blinks”, mostly Malcolm Gladwell’s book – and presents its users in a 15-minute format, which according to its website is “the busiest people on some planet.”
The Blinkist user is not the kind of exploiter who will just start activities without even knowing what he is getting in return. The website promises that their customers’ reading time will never be wasted, they will “always bring new information or key insights.” If it’s too abstract, Blinkist’s site defines the price of its product in exact financial terms: $ 89,000, the combined value of all the summarized books on offer. And it costs only $ 8 a month.
Each summary begins with a question: “What’s in it for me?” For example, for a person who wants to find out why he spends 15 minutes a day listening to a condensed version of Larissa McFarquhar’s “Strangers Drowning: Impossible Idealism, Drastic Choices and the Application to Help” – a book about extremely altruistic people. , Usually at great personal and financial expense – the answer is whether he is “selfless enough to be altruistic”. Svetlana Alexeyevich’s “Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets” Sales to anyone on the fence about the essence of the dominant political ideology of the century is that after 15 minutes, you will have a grip on what it means to lose your country and your faith.
Each summary ends with a summary summary, under the heading ‘Final Summary’.
The style is minimalist and conversational, no matter the tone of the preconceived original text, blinking with occasional dazzling prompts to the reader: “Imagine if all that you believed was true, and the world you know turned upside down overnight. How do you feel? “(From” Secondhand Time “). Or:” Would you say you know yourself? Where does your identity come from? ” (From RD Lang’s book “The Divided Self,” about schizophrenia). As Jenny Odell’s “How to Do Nothing” summarizes, the actionable tequila prompts the user to immediately snap his laptop to his knee, but each text is excavated for its tensile techie: “Meaning is often the product of accidents, opportunities and unforgettable / 7 seeks to end productivity off-time. “Each summary ends with a summary summary, under the heading” Final Summary. “
Not surprisingly, Blinkist’s library has many books on productivity and time optimization, where the answer to the question of what is in it for the user is often in the title. For example, a summary of “Not Today: The Nine Habits of Extreme Productivity” is available on the app. The service has also expanded to “shortcasts”, which are compact versions of podcasts, with a lot of productivity, time management and the general idea that there is always a better, faster way, with a hidden panel in each room behind which there is more optimization. Opportunities are hidden, and if you can’t find them, then you haven’t yet exploited the limitless, near-mysterious potential of the optimization mindset.
Needless to say, this proposal is wrong. I find it hard to imagine what can be achieved by reading a mercilessly digested version of “Secondhand Time”, unless your only goal is to get away with pretending to read about 30 seconds, and yet. If you keep summarizing, your ending will be blurry, and if you keep compressing podcasts about productivity, your ending will sound white.
And yet there’s something about this concept that I can’t move, because it would be thrilling to work with shortcuts like this, if it seemed like there would be a way to adapt to everything you read and hear and sophisticated. Opinions, opinions that show an in-depth knowledge of the cultural product under consideration as well as an in-depth awareness of what everyone else has said about it. If my first thought of going to the bookstore was anything other than a vague fear in all new releases, I would love it, and it would be great if I had the strength of character to resist the pull of Instagram for more than five minutes.
Even for the most sunny followers of the Optimization Mind-set, the fact that something like Blinkist exists can be interpreted as a concession that the competitive demands have caught everyone’s attention, and I would be happy if he offered the satisfaction he deserves. Gave me peace The real solution seems to be too boring and difficult – ignore the insane claims on your whisked-up attention, stop looking in vain ads on Instagram, read one book from beginning to end and then read another – that if easy, by the way, I’ll probably take it.
