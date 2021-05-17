Just How Strict Will Texas Republicans’ Voting Bill Be?

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans on Monday resumed their push to cross a significant voting invoice with an array of restrictions, transferring the invoice to a closed-door panel of lawmakers who will hash out the ultimate model of the laws.

However a lot of the suspense surrounding the panel, often called a convention committee, facilities not on whether or not the laws will cross the G.O.P.-controlled Legislature, however on what measures it can embody when it does.

After a late-night scramble of last-minute negotiations amongst lawmakers final week, it regarded as if just lately launched voting choices, equivalent to drive-through voting and 24-hour voting, would survive Republicans’ preliminary try to ban them. The model of the invoice handed by the State Senate would have prohibited these varieties of voting, however the Home model handed final week made no point out of both provision.

Nonetheless, State Senator Bryan Hughes, the Republican sponsor of the preliminary invoice and one of many committee members who will form the ultimate model behind closed doorways, mentioned in an interview final week that he wish to see the provisions banning drive-through voting and 24-hour voting added again to the ultimate invoice.