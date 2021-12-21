Just like the contract for giving certificate of nationalism in the country is with the BJP, in the same way the new contract for secularism is with the Congress, said Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor, who is trying to expand TMC across the country, is now directly criticizing the Congress. This time he has attacked the Congress for secularism.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is probably very upset with the Congress these days. Till a few days ago, Prashant Kishor, who was being said that he could join the Congress, now he is opening a front against the Congress itself. In a new statement, Prashant Kishor has attacked, questioning the secularism of the Congress.

In a video going viral on social media, Prashant Kishor targeted the Congress and said that just like the BJP has taken the contract to give the certificate of nationalism in the country, similarly the new contract for secularism is with the Congress.

Kishor said- “It is strange that Congress fought, did not fight, won or lost, but the space of anti-BJP belongs to them, and those who are fighting BJP, defeating or trying to defeat BJP. He is not suiting the Congress, so he has become an agent of BJP. So just as BJP has taken the contract to give certificate of nationalism in the country, in the same way Congress has taken a new contract to give certificate of anti-Modi and secularism in the country.

He further said that the Congress should contest the elections and defeat the BJP. Prashant Kishor said- “You fight elections. You are fighting with BJP on 60-70 percent seats, defeat them, why are you falling in the trap of petty people”.

This is not the first time that Prashant Kishor has targeted the Congress or the Congress leadership in recent times. Prashant Kishor, who is trying to expand TMC across the country, is now directly criticizing the Congress. Earlier, Prashant Kishor had also questioned the leadership of the Congress.

Prashant Kishor had hit out at Rahul Gandhi directly, saying that the Congress is important for a strong opposition, but no one has the “divine right” to lead it. Especially, when the party has lost more than 90% of the elections in the last 10 years.