Just take home TVS Sport with an initial price of 58 thousand in the budget of 13 to 25 thousand, finance plan will be available with you

Those who want to buy the Best Mileage Bike in a low budget can know here the complete details of these offers available on TVS Sport.

Mileage bikes are most in demand in the two wheeler sector, which are easily available in low budget. is preferred for

If you buy this TVS Sport from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 58,930 to Rs 64,955 but if you do not have that much budget, then know here that this bike can be easily bought in the budget of just 13 thousand to 25 thousand rupees. can buy.

But before knowing the details of the offers available on TVS Sport, you should know every small detail from the mileage of this bike to the engine.

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Sport, it has been given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox with this engine.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this TVS Sport gives a mileage of 76.4 kilometers per liter.

After knowing the complete details of TVS Sport, now you know the complete details of offers to buy it for less than half the price.

A 2012 model of TVS Sport has been posted on the DROOM website for sale at a price of Rs 13,653 and finance is also available with this bike.

The 2012 model of this TVS sport bike has been posted on the CREDR website, for which the price has been fixed at Rs 23,750.

The 2016 model of TVS Sport has been posted for sale on the BIKES4SALE website for which the price has been fixed at Rs 25,000.

Among the three TVS Sport options mentioned here, you can buy any of the three options according to your budget and requirement.