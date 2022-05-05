Justice Alito cancels conference appearance following Roe v. Wade opinion leak



According to Reuters, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito canceled an appearance at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ judicial conference after a leaked abortion opinion was leaked.

Alito was scheduled to attend a conference with New Orleans-based federal appeals judges and district court judges in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi starting Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Alito is currently the judge appointed to hear the emergency appeal for the 5th Circuit.

Spokeswoman Patricia McCabe did not specify why the trial was canceled.

Alito was dismissed after a draft of his opinion was overturned on Monday to overturn Rowe v. Wade. Politico received a preliminary draft of the opinion in February, in which Alito wrote, “We hold it Rowe And Casey Cancel. ”

The document, entitled “Court Opinion,” in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was later confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday.

Roberts condemned the leak and said a final opinion on the matter had not yet been issued. The chief justice further said that he had called on the court marshal to investigate the source of the leak as per his own statement.

Leftist groups are now staging demonstrations outside the homes of Alito, Roberts and Justices Amy Connie Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanagh and Neil Gorsuch. Protesters are using the “Ruth St. As” episode and are expected to protest on May 11. Gadget Clock was notified of the police presence at the judges’ home.

Sen. John Cornin, R-Texas, has raised a bill calling for extra security at judges’ homes following the leak.

The bill, titled “Supreme Court Police Parity Act,” was raised Wednesday night, Cornin told a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday morning.

“We must try to protect the judges and their families from seeking to harm those who seek to harm them by extending Supreme Court police protection to family members,” Kornin said in a statement.

Gadget Clock reached the Supreme Court on the cancellation of the Alito conference but did not return immediately.