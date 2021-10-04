Justice Chandrachud reiterates Tilak’s words: Supreme Court judge repeats Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s last words during trial: Supreme Court judge repeats Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s last words during the hearing of the case

The atmosphere suddenly changed completely on Monday during the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court. The case was being heard in a virtual manner. It was then that Justice DY Chandrachud mentioned the historical picture behind former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. The court was hearing a petition filed by real estate developer Supertech. The former attorney general was representing the company.

The painting was lauded by Justice Chandrachud against the backdrop of senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi’s office. “This is the central chamber of the Mumbai High Court during the trial of Bal Gangadhar Tilak,” he said. The former Attorney General thanked Justice Chandrachud for his appreciation.



We banned the laws, so why the street protests? Supreme Court question on farmers’ movement

Not only that, Justice Chandrachud reiterated Tilak’s last words that he had uttered during the trial. He literally remembered the words. Recalling Tilak’s words, Justice Chandrachud said, “Despite the jury’s verdict, I believe I am innocent. There are great forces controlling the future of men and nations. May God wish that the cause I am representing is richer in my sorrow than my free will.” And has prospered. ‘

NEET -UG 2021 Petition to cancel exam rejected, SC says – can’t hurt millions of students

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was tried in the Mumbai High Court in 1907. Chandrachud was excited to see the painting of this case and said it all. Justice Chandrachud has been practicing as a lawyer in the Mumbai High Court for many years. He was later appointed as a Judge in the Mumbai High Court.

A plaque with Tilak’s last words and a picture depicting the scene of his historic trial is on the second floor of the Mumbai High Court outside the Central Court. Here Lokmanya Tilak tried. Justice Chandrachud said that he used to read Tilak’s words every day during the Mumbai High Court.