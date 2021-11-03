Justice Chandrachud spoiled the jail administration, said- delay in delivering the bail order is a big mistake

This issue is also in the news because recently Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, had to spend an extra day in Arthur Road Jail even after getting bail by the Bombay High Court.

Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court has termed the delay in reaching the bail orders to the jail authorities as a serious shortcoming and stressed the need to address the same on a war footing. He says that this problem affects the freedom of every undertrial prisoner.

Justice DY Chandrachud said these things at an online function organized by the Allahabad High Court. He said that the most serious flaw in the criminal justice system is the delay in communication of bail orders. This makes a difference to the liberty of every undertrial prisoner whose sentence has been suspended.

Earlier, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana had also expressed displeasure over the delay in implementation of court orders and said that a safe and reliable channel would be established for timely delivery of bail orders. . The bench had said that even in the digital age, we are looking at pigeons flying in the sky to deliver orders.

After this matter came to the fore, the Supreme Court ordered the implementation of the ‘Fast and Secure Transmission of Electronic Records’ (Faster) project for speedy transmission of its orders across the country, in which it was said that all the states Internet facility should be ensured in every jail of the Union Territories.

At the same time, Justice Chandrachud also referred to the initiative of the Odisha High Court, in which every undertrial prisoner and every convict serving a sentence of imprisonment was asked to give e-custody certificate.

He said that this certificate will provide us all the necessary data in the case of that particular undertrial prisoner or convict. This will help us that as soon as the bail order is issued, he can be sent immediately.