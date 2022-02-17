World

Justice Department sues Missouri over Second Amendment bill, state AG fires back

Justice Department sues Missouri over Second Amendment bill, state AG fires back
The judiciary has filed a lawsuit against Missouri in an attempt to block the implementation of a system in the state that deems some federal firearms laws illegal.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the DOJ claimed that the Missouri House Bill was “illegal” under section 85, which prohibits state governments from passing legislation that is inconsistent with federal law.

Cruz backs Missouri Attorney General Smith, Competitive Republican Senate Primary

Commonly known as the Second Amendment Protection Act, the Missouri Bill was signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parsons last June and went into effect last August. According to Person’s office, the bill “prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials who seek to enforce any law, rule, order, or activity that violates Missourians Second Amendment rights.”

Governor Mike Parsons hears a media question during a news conference May 29, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri, to discuss the status of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility license renewal.

(Jacob Muskovich / Getty Images)

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has been accused of obstructing the rule of law in the state

“This law interferes with criminal law enforcement activities in Missouri,” Garland said in a statement. “The United States will work to ensure that our state and local law enforcement partners are not punished for their actions in keeping our communities safe.”

According to the DOJ complaint, “the restrictions imposed by HB 85 hinder cooperation and other activities that support federal, state and local law enforcement efforts.” In addition, it claims federal law enforcement agencies within the state have “reported that enforcing federal firearms law in Missouri has become more difficult since HB85 became effective.”

AG Merrick Garland speaks at the Judiciary in Washington, DC on January 5, 2022.

(Photo by Caroline Custer-Pool / Getty Images)

Questioning the constitutionality of state law, the DOJ concluded that Missouri enacted HB 85 “despite conflicts with the basic constitutional principles of federal law supremacy, preemption, and intergovernmental immunity.”

In response to the lawsuit, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt accused President Biden’s administration of pursuing a “biased lawsuit” that “seeks to invade Missouri Second Amendment rights” and put an end to the state’s crime-fighting strategy, including the Safe Roads initiative.

“Unfortunately, Biden DOJ has used this case as an excuse for them to pull the plug on our successful and innovative federal-state crime-fighting partnership, the Safe Roads initiative,” Schmidt said in a statement. “Since I launched the Safe Roads initiative in 2019, we have filed more than 650 charges against 390 defendants with a conviction rate of about 98%. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

Eric Smith, Missouri Attorney General, speaking at a news conference outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA on Monday, September 9, 2019.

(Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Schmidt said the Biden administration had “pursued partisan politics for the sake of public safety.”

“Make no mistake, the law is in our favor in this case, and I want to kill the Biden administration in court again,” he added.

The Safe Roads initiative is a federal-state partnership aimed at prosecuting violent crime, according to Smith’s office.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

