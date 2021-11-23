Justice Department to Pay About $130 Million to Parkland Shooting Victims
Miami – Parkland, Fla. The Justice Department will pay about $ 130 million to the 40 survivors of the 2018 massacre at the high school here and the families of the victims, two months before the shooting, about the FBI’s failure to properly investigate two tips that the gunman had suggested. There may be a school shooting.
One of the tips six weeks before the shooting, Nicholas Cruz detailed how he was posting on Instagram about collecting guns, weapons and ammunition. “I know it’s going to explode,” the woman said on the FBI’s tip line.
Forty days later, Mr. Cruz did the same, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where he was a former student.
The FBI admitted two days after February 14, 2018, that it had received tips about Mr. Cruz but did not investigate according to its protocol. Mr Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty last month to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to be heard early next year. The jury will decide whether he will be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.
“Although the financial details of the agreement are currently confidential, it is a historic agreement and the culmination of a long and hard work for the truth and accountability of the Parkland families,” said a law firm representing the families in Podhurst Orsek.
The Justice Department said in court documents that it was in the process of finalizing the settlement without disclosing the amount. Two people familiar with the matter said it would be around 130 million, although the exact number could change before the final deal.
The victim’s family and the Parkland community were devastated in the days following the shooting, which revealed that the FBI had information about the gunman prior to the shooting. Two days after the shooting, Fred Gutenberg was pulling out a casket for his 14-year-old daughter when he received an urgent call from an FBI agent working with the family. The agent gave difficult news.
“Are you telling me that if the FBI hadn’t made a mistake and done their job a month earlier, my daughter would still be alive today?” Mr. Gutenberg asked the agent, according to the lawsuit, Mr. Gutenberg and 39 other families eventually sued the bureau.
“I’m scared, sir,” the agent replied, according to Mr. Gutenberg.
Five months before the shooting, in September 2017, a Bail Bondsman in Mississippi reported that the first note came when a user’s commenter, “Nicholas Cruz,” left an annoying message on his YouTube channel: “I’m going to be a professional. School shooter, ”he read. Two FBI agents interviewed Bondman about the remarks but found no specific information linking him to a specific person and closed the investigation the following month.
The second note came on January 5, 2018 from a woman who called the FBI’s tip line and called Mr. Informed the bureau about Cruz’s social media accounts and troubled family life and school records. She noted that he had posted photos of the mutilated animal and that his mother had recently died – both considered by experts to be warning signs or triggers for potential shooters.
“I believe something is going to happen,” said the woman, who identified herself as a family friend.
Mr. Gutenberg and his wife, Jennifer Gutenberg, sued the FBI in November 2018 for negligence, and eventually 39 other families joined them. He argued that the shooting was “completely avoidable”.
The case is set to be heard in January 2022. Filing in court on Monday, the Justice Department asked the court to adjourn pending hearings until all upcoming hearings and settlements are completed.
“Once those details are finalized and approved, the plaintiffs will ask that the court reject these actions outright,” the Justice Department said in a filing.
The Justice Department did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Last month, the victims’ families reached a 25 million settlement with the Broward County School District.
