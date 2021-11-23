Justice Department to Pay About $130 Million to Parkland Shooting Victims

Miami – Parkland, Fla. The Justice Department will pay about $ 130 million to the 40 survivors of the 2018 massacre at the high school here and the families of the victims, two months before the shooting, about the FBI’s failure to properly investigate two tips that the gunman had suggested. There may be a school shooting.

One of the tips six weeks before the shooting, Nicholas Cruz detailed how he was posting on Instagram about collecting guns, weapons and ammunition. “I know it’s going to explode,” the woman said on the FBI’s tip line.

Forty days later, Mr. Cruz did the same, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where he was a former student.

The FBI admitted two days after February 14, 2018, that it had received tips about Mr. Cruz but did not investigate according to its protocol. Mr Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty last month to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to be heard early next year. The jury will decide whether he will be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.