Justice Department weighs in on prosecuting FBI agents in Nassar case

The Justice Department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute FBI agents who in 2015 failed to pursue sexual abuse charges against former United States Gymnastics physician Lawrence G. Was convicted on exploitation and federal child pornography. allegations, a top official of the department said on Tuesday.

The unusual review comes months after the Justice Department’s watchdog released a scathing report that sharply criticized how the FBI handled the case, which first came to its attention when USA Gymnastics approached the Bureau’s Indianapolis Field in July 2015. Reported allegations of sexual abuse to the office.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz found that senior FBI officials failed to inform state or local officials or take steps to downplay the threat posed by Mr. Mr. Horowitz’s report found that the special agent in charge of the field office, W.J. Abbott, lied to the Inspector General’s investigators in order to hide his personal struggles in the case and minimize errors made by the FBI.

But the Justice Department ultimately decided not to prosecute Mr Abbott, who retired in January 2018. Another agent in the same office, Michael Langman, was fired for handling the case.