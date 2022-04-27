Justice Department will appeal ruling striking down travel mask mandate



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Officials say the judiciary is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that struck down the federal mask mandate on public transport.

A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida.

The CDC has asked the judiciary to proceed with the mask mandate appeal

It came just minutes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked the judiciary to appeal the decision.

The agency said on Wednesday that it was “continuing assessment by the CDC that an order requiring masking in internal transport corridors at this time remains necessary for public health”.“

“The CDC will continue to monitor the state of public health to determine whether such an order is necessary. The CDC believes that this is a legal order, within the CDC’s legal authority to protect public health,” the statement said.

Ken Biden derailed his transportation mask mandate as a judge

It was unclear whether the Biden administration would ask the appellate court to grant an emergency stay to reinstate the order.

The Transportation Security Administration, airlines and some transit companies have lifted their requirements since Monday’s ruling, but some airports and transit systems have doubled the need for masks.

The CDC recently extended the mandate to May 3, citing the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is being spread across the US, according to a court ruling on Monday.

The Biden administration issued a mixed message in the wake of the ruling, with the president advising that it was up to passengers to decide whether to wear a mask while traveling.

The White House has continued to require face masks for travelers with Biden in Air Force One.

Responses to this week’s events have been split, with some airlines changing mid-flight.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said he thinks the need for masks is unlikely to return at any time in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.