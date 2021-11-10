Justice Dept. Brings New Charges in Ransomware Attacks

In recent years, ransomware groups have used a double ransom scheme where they not only keep data hostage but also threaten to leak it online. Some groups have begun using their ransomware code, portals, payment platforms, and messaging infrastructure to attack others, such as those provided by a hacker group of the same name, using REvil in the Texas case.

Last month, the Biden administration convened a two-day conference with 30 other countries to form a coalition dedicated to disrupting the global ransomware ecosystem.

Cybersecurity experts say most ransomware developers are in Russia, where they have widespread immunity because Russia does not arrest or extradite them. (Russia was not specifically invited to the Biden administration summit.) It has limited options for law enforcement in the United States, Europe, and other countries.

But in recent months, US officials have changed their stance. Last week, the State Department announced a 10 million bounty on anyone who helped provide information about the leaders of a ransomware group known as Darkside, a blackmailer, following the May hack of the colonial pipeline.

Mr Biden said on Monday that he had met with Russian President Vladimir Vladimir Putin in June. When he met with Putin, he made it clear that the United States would “take action to hold cybercriminals accountable.”

U.S. officials have also begun to pay ransom to cybercriminals, as they did last Monday in the case of Darkside and Mr. Paulinin.

“The message is: ‘You may think we can’t arrest you because you live in Russia, but there are many ways we can reach you,'” said Alan Liska, a cybersecurity firm for Recorded Futures. “This kind of sustainable, cooperative law enforcement operation is making ransomware attacks more expensive, and it’s scaring them.”