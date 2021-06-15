Justice Dept. Official to Step Down Amid Uproar Over Leaks Inquiry

WASHINGTON — John C. Demers, the top of the Justice Division’s nationwide safety division, will step down on the finish of subsequent week, in accordance to an electronic mail he despatched to his employees on Monday. His departure was organized months in the past however comes amid backlash over investigations into leaks of labeled data.

Mr. Demers was the longest-serving Senate-confirmed official from the Trump administration to stay on the Justice Division throughout the Biden presidency.

“You’ll be able to most likely think about that I’ve stayed for much longer than deliberate, however way back I informed the brand new of us that when college was out, I used to be out,” Mr. Demers, who has school-age kids, wrote within the electronic mail, a duplicate of which was obtained by The New York Occasions. “And that’s the top of subsequent week.”

Mark J. Lesko, the performing prime federal prosecutor for the Japanese District of New York, will exchange Mr. Demers on an interim foundation till the division’s new chief is confirmed by the Senate, in accordance to an official aware of the matter. President Biden has nominated Matthew G. Olsen, an Uber govt who has served in a number of nationwide safety roles in authorities, to function the top of the nationwide safety division. His Senate affirmation listening to may happen as quickly as subsequent month.