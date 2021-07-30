Justice Dept. sues Texas governor over an executive order on migrants.
The Justice Department on Friday sued Governor Greg Abbott of Texas in an attempt to block an executive order that severely limits the transport of migrants within the state, calling the order unconstitutional.
The lawsuit was filed a day after Attorney General Merrick B. Garland sent a letter to Abbott telling him he must rescind the executive order, which bars private transport providers from providing land transit to many migrants. and makes it more difficult for them to access. their final destinations in the United States.
The Executive Order “prejudices the United States and those whom the United States is charged with protecting, endangers the health and safety of non-nationals detained by the federal government, endangers the safety of federal law enforcement agencies.” and their families, and exacerbates the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, ”the justice ministry said in its trial.
The ministry said the order hampered the federal government’s ability to administer immigration law and asked the court to “declare the enforceable order invalid and prohibit its execution.”
When Mr Abbott announced the order on Wednesday, he cited the coronavirus as a risk he hoped to stem by banning anyone except law enforcement officials from providing ground transportation to migrants who had been detained on suspicion of illegal entry or would be subject to deportation under Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allows border officials to deport migrants based on Covid concerns -19.
Mr Abbott said in a statement he had “no intention of” abdicating “authority under long-established emergency response laws to control the movement of people to better contain the spread of a disaster, such as those known to have Covid-19. “
He accused the Biden administration of creating a constitutional crisis between the federal government and its state because its communities “are overrun and overwhelmed by the record influx of migrants,” as well as criminals who profit from the border crisis.
The United States often works with private companies, federal staff, and nonprofit organizations to transport migrants in federal custody to other destinations.
The Justice Department said in its lawsuit that there were “various circumstances in which non-nationals must be transported between locations,” including the movement of unaccompanied children between Department of Homeland Security facilities. , Refugee Resettlement Office facilities and sponsors, who are often family members.
Non-citizens released by Customs and Border Protection also need transportation, according to the lawsuit, “often through private bus or train travel, to destinations in Texas and elsewhere” so that they can reach their final destination in the United States.
In his letter to Mr Abbott, Mr Garland said the Texas order would hamper the release of migrants from detention, exacerbate overcrowding in shelters and other facilities, make it difficult for people to appear at their immigration hearings and would hamper the work of the federal government. to transport people to Covid-19 test sites.
Mr Garland called the order “dangerous and illegal” and said federal officials would not change their transportation practices.
Mr Abbott’s order also says the Texas Department of Public Safety can stop and impound any vehicle on “reasonable suspicion” of violating the directive, a broad directive which advocates say. immigration, could create a new avenue for racial profiling.
