Justice Dept. sues Texas governor over an executive order on migrants.

The Justice Department on Friday sued Governor Greg Abbott of Texas in an attempt to block an executive order that severely limits the transport of migrants within the state, calling the order unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed a day after Attorney General Merrick B. Garland sent a letter to Abbott telling him he must rescind the executive order, which bars private transport providers from providing land transit to many migrants. and makes it more difficult for them to access. their final destinations in the United States.

The Executive Order “prejudices the United States and those whom the United States is charged with protecting, endangers the health and safety of non-nationals detained by the federal government, endangers the safety of federal law enforcement agencies.” and their families, and exacerbates the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, ”the justice ministry said in its trial.

The ministry said the order hampered the federal government’s ability to administer immigration law and asked the court to “declare the enforceable order invalid and prohibit its execution.”