Justice Markandey Katju took a dig on Indians celebrate of Neeraj Chopra won gold medal in Tokyo Olympics Social media users reminded of pending cases in court Justice Markandeya Katju did sarcasm, then people gave such an answer

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history in Tokyo on the evening of 7 August 2021. He became the first player from India to win a gold medal in athletics (track and field event). The whole country is proud of his achievement. Every age and every section of the country has saluted his talent. However, former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju has a different opinion. He has raised the question whether it is a matter of celebrating, of being ashamed?

However, various types of comments are being made on this tweet of his on social media. A user has also drawn his attention to the cases pending in courts across the country. Let us tell you that Justice Katju tweeted in this regard. He wrote in the tweet, ‘Is it a time to celebrate or a matter of shame? Indians are celebrating winning just 1 gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. The population of India is about 135 crores. Australia has a population of 2.58 million. He has won 17 gold medals. South Korea has a population of 51 million. He has won 6 gold medals. Kenya has a population of 5.5 crores. She has won 6 gold medals.

He wrote, ‘The population of Cuba is 1.13 crores. He has won 6 gold medals. The population of Jamaica is only 29 million. He has won 4 gold medals. In the tweet, he further cited the example of many less populated countries that have won more than one gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. He wrote, Croatia has a population of 4 million. He has won 3 gold medals. Slovenia has a population of 20 million. She has won 3 gold medals.

He wrote, ‘Serbia’s population is 69 lakhs. He has won 2 gold medals. The population of Uganda is 44 million. He has won 2 gold medals. Ecuador has a population of 17 million. He has won 2 gold medals. Israel has a population of 8.8 million. He has won 2 gold medals. The population of Uzbekistan is 3.36 crores. He has won 2 gold medals. Qatar has a population of 28 million. He has won 2 gold medals. Kosova has a population of 19 lakhs. She has won 3 gold medals.

He wrote at the end, ‘So is this a thing to celebrate or be ashamed of?’ However, many people responded to Justice Markandey Katju’s sarcasm. @parnamisun wrote, ‘First you tell, what have you won, earned?? The position may be tempting, but not the medal, it has to be earned. You yourself should be responsible, why sarcasm like your own name in making at least one player?’

@peacefulguy01 wrote, 'Maybe we should also compare the cases pending in the court, in which you also contributed?' If it is being spent on the side, then how will anyone be able to make his child a good player! I have heard that you have been a judge, then you must be well aware that how many cases are pending, get a statement issued about this too, sir!'






