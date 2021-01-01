Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin: Justin Bieber yelling at wife Haley Baldwin Watch viral video in public Backstage Video Viral

A video of Canadian singer Justin Bieber is going viral on social media. In fact, this video shows Justin (Justin Bieber yelling at wife Haley Baldwin), his wife and model Haley Baldwin yelling at Bieber. The video was first shared on TickTock, then went viral on other social media platforms. In this video, Justin is seen wearing a green T-shirt, while Haley is seen in a black dress. The video shows Justin and Haley walking around in the hotel lobby, as well as several bodyguards around. The video shows Justin talking to his wife Haley. As the video unfolds, users are seen making different types of predictions. Some users believe that Justin is shouting at his wife, while some users believe that the video was shared to tarnish Justin’s image.



An attempt is being made to tarnish Justin’s image through the video

This video clip has been removed after more than 1 million views. The video shows Justin shouting at his wife. But Justin’s fans believe that what appears in this video is not true. Another user says don’t spread false news about Justin. A user named Iebiebsclubhouse said, ‘This video of Justin is just before his performance. He wasn’t yelling at Haley. It’s not always fair to portray Justin as a bad boy. ‘

Special performance at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas

Justin Bieber recently had a stage show at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. Where he arrived with his wife, Haley Bieber. There, Justin also gave performances on his hit songs. In addition to Justin, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Andra Day also performed on this special show.

