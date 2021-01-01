Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin: Justin Bieber yelling at wife Haley Baldwin Watch viral video in public Backstage Video Viral
An attempt is being made to tarnish Justin’s image through the video
This video clip has been removed after more than 1 million views. The video shows Justin shouting at his wife. But Justin’s fans believe that what appears in this video is not true. Another user says don’t spread false news about Justin. A user named Iebiebsclubhouse said, ‘This video of Justin is just before his performance. He wasn’t yelling at Haley. It’s not always fair to portray Justin as a bad boy. ‘
Special performance at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas
Justin Bieber recently had a stage show at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. Where he arrived with his wife, Haley Bieber. There, Justin also gave performances on his hit songs. In addition to Justin, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Andra Day also performed on this special show.
#Justin #Bieber #Haley #Baldwin #Justin #Bieber #yelling #wife #Haley #Baldwin #Watch #viral #video #public #Backstage #Video #Viral
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.