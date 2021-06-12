Justin Bieber keeps a low profile in baggy attire after night out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood

He just lately introduced his Justice World Tour, commencing in February subsequent 12 months.

And Justin Bieber stored a low profile as he loved a night out in West Hollywood on Friday.

The 27-year-old crooner wore his signature baggy attire as he left celeb hotspot The Nice Guy together with his entourage in tow.

Justin wore a vibrant hooded sweater, baggy mild blue denims, a black fleece jacket from his personal label Drew, and pristine white sneakers.

Maybe trying to fly beneath the radar, the Child hitmaker pulled up his jacket’s hood, and left the venue sporting a black face masks.

The sighting comes after Justin introduced his Justice World Tour on Instagram, which begins in February subsequent 12 months and concludes in June.

Informal: Maybe trying to fly beneath the radar, the Child hitmaker pulled up his jacket's hood, and left the venue sporting a black face masks

Final month, the husband of mannequin Hailey Bieber, posted a picture of himself leaning on the handles of a bike whereas sporting a jacket and displaying off messy hair.

‘Justice World Tour 2022 introduced by @tmobile on sale now,’ he captioned the put up.

The Peaches singer will kick off the tour in San Diego on February 18, wrapping up in Milwaukee on June 24.

He can even head to his native Canada, with reveals in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Insiders instructed Selection final month that tour organisers delayed the beginning of the tour from June to February subsequent 12 months.

The delay of the tour comes as a results of having to guide massive indoor arenas, which have totally different coronavirus restrictions than outside occasions amid the pandemic.

Justin was first set to hit the street in July 2020. He was to be joined by particular visitors Kehlani and Jaden Smith, however each dropped off the tour amid the rescheduling.