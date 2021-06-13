Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' defeats BTS 'Summer Out', Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver Licence' at Vh1 Summer League 2021

Justin Bieber’s tune ‘Peaches’ from his album Justice has gained the VH1 Summer season League 2021 this yr, defeating BTS’ ‘Summer season Out’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver Licence’, and Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s collaboration ‘Hotfoot away the Door Begin’.

Followers had been requested to forged their votes to position their favorite tune lastly accumulate 22 state of affairs. Inside the extinguish, the competition was a battle between two fandoms — Beliebers and the BTS ARMY.

Based totally absolutely completely on Mid-Day, ‘Peaches’ obtained 2,180,521 votes, whereas ‘Summer season Out’ bought 2,091,110. ‘Peaches’ moreover features singer-songwriters Daniel Caesar and Giveon, whom Bieber wrote the co-wrote the tune alongside Andrew Watt, Louis Bell, Luis Martinez Jr. and Bernard “Harv” Harvey.

Right here is the change

#Beliebers treasure #JB with all their coronary heart and now the sector is aware of it too! ❤️ Watch the final summer time season anthem of 2021: #Peaches by @JustinBieber. #Vh1SummerLeague#Vh1India#GetWithIt#JustinBieber#Poppic.twitter.com/w7mAGIDk5o — Vh1 India (@Vh1India) June 11, 2021

Quite a few artists to association within the road-up had been indie band When Chai Meets Toast and singer Shalmali.

Closing yr, the title of the winner of the Summer season League was as quickly as Taylor Swift, who beat R&B singer The Weeknd.