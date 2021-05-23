Justin Hemmes is ‘close’ to snapping up Byron Bay hotspot Cheeky Monkey’s

Justin Hemmes is ‘shut’ to snapping up Byron Bay hotspot Cheeky Monkey’s



Hospitality mogul Justin Hemmes appears to be increasing his property portfolio after splashing $60million on venues in Sydney’s Leichhardt and Lorne Seashore in Victoria.

The Sydney primarily based pub baron is mentioned to be ‘shut’ to snapping up two venues, Byron Bay hotspot Cheeky Monkey’s, in accordance to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The second is The Whale, a lodge and restaurant positioned in Narooma, on the South Coast of NSW.

Cheeky Monkey’s closed its doorways on March 23 final 12 months amid the worldwide pandemic and has not been open since.

The restaurant and bar, which additionally homes backpacker lodging is positioned on Byron’s common Jonson Road.

The Byron Bay property market has turn into a hot-spot for wealthy traders, significantly for the reason that Covid pandemic hit, with many hoping to purchase a slice of Australia’s hottest vacation vacation spot.

The city’s worth is solely anticipated to soar as soon as worldwide vacationers once more return to Australia.

Nonetheless, there has additionally been a neighborhood revolt, with locals refusing to promote to cashed-up traders, regardless of huge gives.

On Thursday, the Merivale boss was revealed to have splurged $38milion on the oceanfront Lorne Lodge.

The Lorne Lodge is 145 years previous and is top-of-the-line identified regional pubs within the state of Victoria.

‘The Lorne Lodge is an iconic venue in a very spectacular location,’ Hemmes mentioned.

‘We really feel honoured to proceed their legacy and assist usher the pub into the following section of its unbelievable 145-year historical past.’

Simply final week, Hemmes confirmed that he additionally nabbed Norton’s Irish Pub for $22million and can take over the venue subsequent month.

‘This is merely a continuation of our progress technique pre-COVID, which was centered on buying nice properties like The Royal and three Weeds, and creating new experiences in current venues,’ he mentioned.

Hemmes’ household fortune is price about $1.06 billion.

His property portfolio consists of the Sydney pubs, Beresford Lodge in Surry Hills, which he purchased in 2010, the Queen Victoria Lodge in Enmore in 2015 and Bondi’s Royal Lodge, which he purchased in 2017.

Hemmes additionally lately purchased his ex Kate Fowler a $7.5 million mansion Dover Heights, which is Sydney’s most unique suburbs.

Each day Mail Australia has reached out to Justin Hemmes for remark.