Justin Langer and Tim Payne: Justin Langers is supported by Tim Payne

Australian Test captain Tim Payne reiterated his meeting with team coach Justin Langer and Cricket Australia’s top management on Friday to resolve differences within the team.“There is nothing to hide,” Pen Sen said on the radio program. It’s been a tough week, be it for the anchor or anyone else. We had discussions with some of our leaders last week and we look forward to spending the next six months with Langer.

“We are looking forward to the T20 World Cup and the Hess series. This is a matter of joy for any cricketer. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. It’s important that I, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and other leaders of Australian cricket are around and talk about what needs to be discussed.

According to reports, there was a zoom meeting on Wednesday which was attended by coach Langer, players, Cricket Australia president Earl Eddings, CEO Nick Hawkley, Test captain Penn, limited overs captain Finch and vice-captain Cummins.

“There’s no doubt that this week has been tough for Langer, but as I said over the last few days we’ve had good chats about what to expect from him and what he expects from us,” Penn said. The Test captain also said that it was not fair to blame the coach alone for the disappointing performance of the Australian team in the last 18 months.

