Justin Langer Resigns As Head Coach Of Australian Cricket Team Matthew Hayden Ricky Ponting Slammed Cricket Australia

Justin Langer Resigns As Australian Coach, Hayden And Ponting Slams CA: Justin Langer has stepped down as the coach of the Australian cricket team following a dispute with Cricket Australia. Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden also took out anger on CA about this.

The head coach of the Australian cricket team, Justin Langer, has resigned from his position on Saturday. The management group of the former Australian opener informed about his decision by posting on Twitter. According to the information, Langer took this decision after meeting with Cricket Australia last evening and it was accepted by the board.

According to cricket.com.au, Justin Langer had a 7-hour meeting with the board on Friday night. CA further said that Justin Langer was offered an extension of the short-term contract, but the former Australian cricketer rejected it. Assistant coach Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim coach.

Darren Lehmann left coaching after the ball-tampering scandal and was replaced by Justin Langer. Justin Langer was associated with the Australian cricket team in 2018 as a coach. His tenure was very successful. Under his coaching, Australia played the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, won the 2021 T20 World Cup and won the Ashes 4-0.

In fact, the whole matter was that the CA had asked Langer to send the application again for extension of the contract, due to which he was annoyed. He took this big decision after a long meeting on Friday. Cricket Australia did not delay in accepting his decision.

JUST IN: Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Aussie men’s team. More to come… — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 5, 2022

Hayden and Ponting furious over CA’s attitude

Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting were annoyed by this attitude of Cricket Australia (CA). Hayden and Ponting both spoke to ABC Radio and expressed their displeasure with CA. Ponting said, ‘I think it is a sad day for Australian cricket. The way Cricket Australia handled the case of Tim Paine and Langer in the last 6 months is shameful.

At the same time, Matthew Hayden, who was Justin Langer’s partner in Test cricket, said that, ‘It is quite clear that no one supported him. The Australian captain did not utter a word in his support. It is very sad. On the other hand, Ponting spoke of Pat Cummins’s difficult situation in this situation.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement, “Over the past four years, Justin has served as Australia’s most brilliant and successful coach. He has again instilled confidence in the team and carried forward the winning tradition. We are proud of him for his achievements and sad that he has decided to step down as coach. But we respect that decision and wish him all the very best for his future.

There is no doubt that Justin Langer’s record as an Australian coach has been excellent. He is the second most successful coach in Test cricket after John Buchanan. His test success rate is 55.5 percent. Under his leadership, Australia reached the number one spot in the Test rankings for the second time last month.