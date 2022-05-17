Justin Thomas calls out PGA Championship beer prices: ‘Gotta treat the fans better than that!’

Justin Thomas calls out PGA Championship beer costs: ‘Gotta treat the fans better than that!’



Sports activities venues are infamous for his or her overpriced meals and beverage prices, however 2017 PGA Championship Winner Justin Thomas drew the line at the costly beer.

Thomas, who’s on the lookout for his second Chief The championship this week noticed a stunning response to a narrative by Gulfwick about what value fans might count on to see after strolling by way of the gates of Tulsa’s Southern Hills Nation Membership.

“$ 18 (!!!!!!) for a beer … uhhhhh what. Better to make use of with fans!” Thomas wrote Twitter.

In keeping with Articles Fans can count on to pay between $ 18-19 for a beer, $ 13 for a glass of wine and $ 14-16 for a salad or burger.

A social media consumer requested Thomas the place he thought the winner’s purse was coming from, the place Thomas talked about: Apparently not beer!

“From the appears of TV offers, ticket gross sales, company sponsors, and so forth., if low cost stands had been added to our wallets, we’d play for $ 15 million.”

PGA Championship costs are fully completely different Masters The primary large event of the yr, the place fans can take pleasure in chilly beer and the notorious Pimento cheese sandwich for simply $ 6.50.

Actually, all of the Masters menu gadgets are extremely inexpensive. Importing beer for five, a cup of espresso for 1.50, an egg salad sandwich for $ 1.50 – simply to call a couple of.

One fan went viral at the Masters this yr for his spectacular beer cup stack. With costs in the Southern Hills, such a view can be quite uncommon.