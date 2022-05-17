Sports

Justin Thomas calls out PGA Championship beer prices: ‘Gotta treat the fans better than that!’

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Justin Thomas calls out PGA Championship beer prices: ‘Gotta treat the fans better than that!’
Written by admin
Justin Thomas calls out PGA Championship beer prices: ‘Gotta treat the fans better than that!’

Justin Thomas calls out PGA Championship beer costs: ‘Gotta treat the fans better than that!’

NewYou may take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sports activities venues are infamous for his or her overpriced meals and beverage prices, however 2017 PGA Championship Winner Justin Thomas drew the line at the costly beer.

Thomas, who’s on the lookout for his second Chief The championship this week noticed a stunning response to a narrative by Gulfwick about what value fans might count on to see after strolling by way of the gates of Tulsa’s Southern Hills Nation Membership.

Reporter’s Pocket book: Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Public Telephone and Lash Greensmark Golf Premier Occasion

“$ 18 (!!!!!!) for a beer … uhhhhh what. Better to make use of with fans!” Thomas wrote Twitter.

Justin Thomas plays a shot into the 16th hole during the final round of AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 15, 2022 in McKinney, Texas.

Justin Thomas performs a shot into the sixteenth gap throughout the remaining spherical of AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on Might 15, 2022 in McKinney, Texas.
(Photograph by Gregory Shamus / Getty Photos)

In keeping with ArticlesFans can count on to pay between $ 18-19 for a beer, $ 13 for a glass of wine and $ 14-16 for a salad or burger.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

A social media consumer requested Thomas the place he thought the winner’s purse was coming from, the place Thomas talked about: Apparently not beer!

“From the appears of TV offers, ticket gross sales, company sponsors, and so forth., if low cost stands had been added to our wallets, we’d play for $ 15 million.”

Justin Thomas follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of RBC Heritage at the Harbor Town Golf Link on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on April 15, 2022.

Justin Thomas follows his shot from the ninth tee throughout the second spherical of RBC Heritage at the Harbor City Golf Hyperlink on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on April 15, 2022.
(Photograph by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Photos)

READ Also  Tom Brady pranks teammate Tristan Wirfs over phone number reveal

PGA Championship costs are fully completely different MastersThe primary large event of the yr, the place fans can take pleasure in chilly beer and the notorious Pimento cheese sandwich for simply $ 6.50.

A detailed view of the price of the Masters food item during the practice round before the Masters on April 10, 2019 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

An in depth view of the value of the Masters meals merchandise throughout the follow spherical earlier than the Masters on April 10, 2019 at the Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Augusta, Georgia.
(Photograph by Andrew Reddington / Getty Photos)

Actually, all of the Masters menu gadgets are extremely inexpensive. Importing beer for five, a cup of espresso for 1.50, an egg salad sandwich for $ 1.50 – simply to call a couple of.

One fan went viral at the Masters this yr for his spectacular beer cup stack. With costs in the Southern Hills, such a view can be quite uncommon.


#Justin #Thomas #calls #PGA #Championship #beer #costs #Gotta #treat #fans

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment