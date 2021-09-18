Justin Trudeau wanted elections. Do voters get a chance to grab power?

Mr. Trudeau has had a number of achievements since 2015 that have been pointed out. His government has banned carbon pricing and other climate measures, legalized cannabis, increased spending for indigenous issues, and outlawed 1,500 models of military-style rifles. A new scheme would provide day care for 10 Canadian dollars per child per day.

Although his popularity has waned, Mr Trudeau’s star power remains. When he dropped from the outdoor terrace of a cafe in Port Coquitlam, an eastern suburb of Vancouver, for elbow bumps, quick chats and selfies with voters, the crowd soon swelled.

“We love you, we love you,” Joy Silver, a 76-year-old retired schoolteacher from nearby Coquitlam, told Mr Trudeau.

But as election day draws closer, many Canadians are still asking why Mr. Trudeau is voting now, with the Covid-19 transition from the delta version two years ago, to taxing hospitals and in some provinces. To impose renewed pandemic restrictions. or delay in their lifting in others.

It was also criticized that he called the vote at the end of the same week as Kabul fell to the Taliban, when Canadian troops were struggling to evacuate Canadians as well as Afghans who had assisted their forces.

“They have struggled to answer that question throughout the campaign,” said Gerald Butts, Mr Trudeau’s longtime friend and former top political adviser. “And that’s why they’re having trouble getting the message across.”

Mr Trudeau has said he needs to change his majority to a majority in the House of Commons to deal with the rest of the pandemic and the recovery that follows – although he refrains from explicitly saying “majority”. The Liberal Party’s political calculation was that it was best to strike, while Canadians still held favorable views about how Trudeau handled issues of the pandemic, particularly supporting income and buying vaccines.