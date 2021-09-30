Justin Tucker’s field goal record likely to stand for some time

When Tom Dempsey set a 63-yard field goal record for the Saints in 1970, it would have heralded a new era of long kicks. Instead, it was an anomaly, so much so that it took decades for another kicker to equal it.

It has taken 51 years to raise the record three yards high, as Ravens’ Justin Tucker did last week with a 66-yard field goal. It’s worth asking: Why do field goal records typically stand for so long, and why are they broken by such a small margin?

Dempsey’s kick, with two seconds remaining, won the game for Saints over the Lions at Tulane Stadium. It broke the previous record of 56 yards set by the Colts’ Bert Reicher in 1953—a defensive back attempting the first field goal of his career.

“Snap was perfect, the ball was perfectly placed – and I had the strength,” Dempsey said a day later. “I’m still stunned thinking about it today.”