JustMaiko – Age, Height, Real Name, Net Worth

JustMaiko – Age, Top, Real Identify, Net Worth



JustMaiko is a rising sensation on the platforms TikTok and YouTube. Discover Justmaiko Age, Net Worth, Bio, Real Identify, Top, Dad, Nationality, and far more.

Michael Le, who’s broadly widespread as JustMaiko is an American TikToker and content material creator. He makes dance movies, quite a few challenges, and lip-syncs movies on TikTok. Michael additionally does streaming and vlogging on YouTube.

JustMaiko Age and extra

JustMaiko (born March 19, 2000) is 21 years previous as of 2021. He receives his birthday needs and items on March 19. His zodiac signal is Pisces, which is the ultimate signal of Zodiac.

Biography: Household, Schooling

JustMaiko was born Michael Le to his dad and mom in West Palm Seashore of Florida, United States. He grew up making across the serene surrounding in West Palm Seashore. He nonetheless resides there together with his household. Michael has two brothers and one sister. Jonathan Le and Daniel Le are hos brothers whereas Tiffany Le is his sister. His mom’s title is Tina Le whereas there is no such thing as a info concerning his dad. He attended an area highschool and is now a graduate.

JustMaiko Net Worth

The web value of JustMaiko is $500 thousand as of 2021. He earns some huge cash from TikTok and his monetized content material on YouTube. He additionally makes cash by paid collaborations and sponsorship offers.

Net Worth in 2021 $500 thousand Annual Earnings $41 thousand Belongings Will Replace

Profession Info

JustMaiko started his profession as a TikToker when he posted his first video in January of 2016. TikTok was nonetheless ‘Musical.ly’ again then. He primarily posted dancing movies solely. These days, he additionally makes lip-syncs movies and comedy content material. Most of his movies on TikTok have over 1 million views. He largely makes movies together with his siblings. Else than that, he has additionally collaborated with dancers like Javier Romero and Criesa Jackson. Michael has by no means did not showcase his dancing talents on the platform. JustMaiko can also be lively on YouTube.

His first video on YouTube was him dancing to Justin Timberlake’s track titled ‘Let The Groove Get In’. He then began posting dance tutorials. Michael rose to fame on YouTube after he began making tutorials on tutting dance steps. He drew lots of consideration and earned many followers since then. However, YouTube terminated his channel for violating a number of pointers. He opened a brand new channel in 2019 which now has over 1.4 million subscribers, that too with simply 14 movies. He uploads challenges, pranks, private vlogs, and humorous movies together with his siblings there.

I PUT MY LITTLE BROTHER ON HIS FIRST DATE! **Jonathan & Sienna Lastly Meet**

Top and Weight

JustMaiko has a lean construct and a beautiful peak as he’s 5 toes and 9 inches tall. Though his actual title is Michael, he’s extra widespread together with his pseudonym in each social media platform. He weighs round 75 kg and has a cute face. Though his ethnicity is blended with Asian he’s of American nationality.

Girlfriend and Courting

JustMaiko has a girlfriend named Analisse. The 2 have been in a relationship for fairly a while. His girlfriend is a dancer and social media superstar too.

JustMaiko together with his girlfriend Analisse

Spouse and Youngsters

JustMaiko isn’t married to his girlfriend but. He’s additionally not a father to any kids.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Primary Information Full Real Identify Michael Le Date of Beginning March 19, 2000 Age 21 years previous Birthday March 19 Nick Identify Michael Household Identify Le Beginning Place West Palm Seashore, Glorida, USA Present Residence West Palm Seashore, Glorida, USA Gender Male Occupation TikToker, YouTuber Nationality American Ethnicity Asain-American Faith Christianity Solar Signal Pisces Awards Beneath Evaluate Bodily Stats Top in Ft 5 toes and 9 inches Weight in Kg 75 kg Top in Meter 1.79 m Weight in Lbs 165 lbs Measurement 36-32-38 Hair Shade Brown Eye Shade Inexperienced Shoe Dimension (US) 8 Tattoo None Household Father Not Talked about Mom Tina Le Brother(s) Jonathan and Daniel Sister(s) Tiffany Le Grandfather Not Disclosed Grandmother Not Divulged Private Life Marital Standing Single Girlfriend Analisse Spouse Not But Married Son(s) Not Given Beginning Daughter(s) Not But Born Schooling Highest Qualification Excessive College Diploma Excessive College Native Excessive College School Not Attended College Not Enrolled Profiles Fb, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube

Did You Know?