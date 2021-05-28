JustMaiko – Age, Height, Real Name, Net Worth

May 28, 2021
JustMaiko – Age, Height, Real Name, Net Worth

JustMaiko – Age, Top, Real Identify, Net Worth

JustMaiko is a rising sensation on the platforms TikTok and YouTube. Discover Justmaiko Age, Net Worth, Bio, Real Identify, Top, Dad, Nationality, and far more.

Michael Le, who’s broadly widespread as JustMaiko is an American TikToker and content material creator. He makes dance movies, quite a few challenges, and lip-syncs movies on TikTok. Michael additionally does streaming and vlogging on YouTube.

JustMaiko Age and extra

JustMaiko (born March 19, 2000) is 21 years previous as of 2021. He receives his birthday needs and items on March 19. His zodiac signal is Pisces, which is the ultimate signal of Zodiac.

JustMaiko Age

Biography: Household, Schooling

JustMaiko was born Michael Le to his dad and mom in West Palm Seashore of Florida, United States. He grew up making across the serene surrounding in West Palm Seashore. He nonetheless resides there together with his household. Michael has two brothers and one sister. Jonathan Le and Daniel Le are hos brothers whereas Tiffany Le is his sister. His mom’s title is Tina Le whereas there is no such thing as a info concerning his dad. He attended an area highschool and is now a graduate.

JustMaiko Net Worth

The web value of JustMaiko is $500 thousand as of 2021. He earns some huge cash from TikTok and his monetized content material on YouTube. He additionally makes cash by paid collaborations and sponsorship offers.

Net Worth in 2021 $500 thousand
Annual Earnings $41 thousand
Belongings Will Replace

JustMaiko Net Worth

Profession Info

JustMaiko started his profession as a TikToker when he posted his first video in January of 2016. TikTok was nonetheless ‘Musical.ly’ again then. He primarily posted dancing movies solely. These days, he additionally makes lip-syncs movies and comedy content material. Most of his movies on TikTok have over 1 million views. He largely makes movies together with his siblings. Else than that, he has additionally collaborated with dancers like Javier Romero and Criesa Jackson. Michael has by no means did not showcase his dancing talents on the platform. JustMaiko can also be lively on YouTube.

His first video on YouTube was him dancing to Justin Timberlake’s track titled ‘Let The Groove Get In’. He then began posting dance tutorials. Michael rose to fame on YouTube after he began making tutorials on tutting dance steps. He drew lots of consideration and earned many followers since then. However, YouTube terminated his channel for violating a number of pointers. He opened a brand new channel in 2019 which now has over 1.4 million subscribers, that too with simply 14 movies. He uploads challenges, pranks, private vlogs, and humorous movies together with his siblings there.

I PUT MY LITTLE BROTHER ON HIS FIRST DATE! **Jonathan & Sienna Lastly Meet**

Top and Weight

JustMaiko has a lean construct and a beautiful peak as he’s 5 toes and 9 inches tall. Though his actual title is Michael, he’s extra widespread together with his pseudonym in each social media platform. He weighs round 75 kg and has a cute face. Though his ethnicity is blended with Asian he’s of American nationality.

JustMaiko Height

Girlfriend and Courting

JustMaiko has a girlfriend named Analisse. The 2 have been in a relationship for fairly a while. His girlfriend is a dancer and social media superstar too.

JustMaiko Girlfriend
JustMaiko together with his girlfriend Analisse

Spouse and Youngsters

JustMaiko isn’t married to his girlfriend but. He’s additionally not a father to any kids.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Primary Information
Full Real Identify Michael Le
Date of Beginning March 19, 2000
Age 21 years previous
Birthday March 19
Nick Identify Michael
Household Identify Le
Beginning Place West Palm Seashore, Glorida, USA
Present Residence West Palm Seashore, Glorida, USA
Gender Male
Occupation TikToker, YouTuber
Nationality American
Ethnicity Asain-American
Faith Christianity
Solar Signal Pisces
Awards Beneath Evaluate
Bodily Stats
Top in Ft 5 toes and 9 inches
Weight in Kg 75 kg
Top in Meter 1.79 m
Weight in Lbs 165 lbs
Measurement 36-32-38
Hair Shade Brown
Eye Shade Inexperienced
Shoe Dimension (US) 8
Tattoo None
Household
Father Not Talked about
Mom Tina Le
Brother(s) Jonathan and Daniel
Sister(s) Tiffany Le
Grandfather Not Disclosed
Grandmother Not Divulged
Private Life
Marital Standing Single
Girlfriend Analisse
Spouse Not But Married
Son(s) Not Given Beginning
Daughter(s) Not But Born
Schooling
Highest Qualification Excessive College Diploma
Excessive College Native Excessive College
School Not Attended
College Not Enrolled
Profiles Fb, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube

Did You Know?

  • JustMaiko Wikipedia: JustMaiko has no Wikipedia web page for now, however his bio will be discovered on varied web pages.
  • JustMaiko sells his merchandise in ‘Shluv Clothes’ and he’s the model ambassador for Bang Power Drinks.
  • He loves pictures and takes astounding footage.


