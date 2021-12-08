Justo Gallego, Who Built a Cathedral, Brick by Brick, Dies at 96



Justo Gallego Martinez was born on September 20, 1925, in Mejorada del Campo, to an agricultural family. At the age of 27, he joined a monastery in the northern province of Soria, but was ordered to leave after eight years due to tuberculosis and the risk of contamination. Other monks.

After recovering from a hospital in Madrid, he returned to his hometown and decided to make his family land a place of worship. He laid the first stone in 1961. He said that the project was run with the intention of thanking God for saving him from his illness to some extent. But it was also an act of faith to correct for the desecration of the church they witnessed during the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s.

“I saw communists destroying all the churches here, people were laughing and dancing,” said Mr Gallego. “But when you have faith, you can recreate a beautiful new space with your own hands.”

He financed the construction by making donations and selling some of his family’s farmland. He also used his earnings in a 2005 campaign to promote a beverage company. He did not draw any realistic drawings. He said, “I have only one plan in my head, day by day.

Still, he spoke of his admiration for the medieval castle and Romanesque style. Professor Emeritus of the Department of Art and Art History at San Jose State University in California was fascinated by the way the Farb Hernandez cathedral is shaped.

Professor Hernandez said: “I saw this as a possible combination of a medieval monastery, a rugged and cluttered salvage yard, and a crumbling, dusty set in the futuristic film Blade Runner. “Yet slowly, over the last few years, I’ve seen sculpting, painting done, windows installed, holes secured, and areas clean and tidy.”