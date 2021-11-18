Justus Rosenberg, Beloved Professor With a Heroic Past, Dies at 100



“Gassi,” she told him, “I’ve got a job for you.”

Ms. Davenport recently met with Varian Fry, who was sent to Europe by the Emergency Rescue Committee, a group of New York intellectuals who wanted to help cultural figures stranded in Vichy France.

Mr. Fry came with a list of names and the blessings of Eleanor Roosevelt. His operation became one of the most successful private U.S. rescue missions in World War II, rescuing nearly 2,000 people, and Holocaust historians remember him as the American Schindler.

But before that could happen, Mr. Fry needed a trusted courier to deliver messages and forged documents to Marcel, which had become a port city of despair, with refugees trying to flee the country. Ms. Davenport told him about the young Mr. Rosenberg, who “looked like an Aryan” and spoke French. Mr. Fry quickly noted it.

“I looked very fair, very Germanic and younger than my age, so I often don’t stop to ask for documents because I look so innocent and angelic,” he said. Rosenberg said in an interview with the International Rescue Committee. “It simply came to our notice then. For me, it was something that was adventurous in many ways, but also somewhat romantic. “

Mr Rosenberg was sent to the black market to buy passports, find ways to escape and find safe havens for refugees. When he worked with the forgery of the team’s main document, he was convinced that he knew him and that he was right: he was the same man who had drawn cartoons at the port for 10 francs a pop.

It was also accompanied by charges issued in Spain by Mr Rosenberg across Mr Fry’s Pyrenees, who often accepted refugees who crossed without an exit visa. He once raised writers Henrik Mann and Franz Werfel, who were traveling with his wife. (Verfel’s wife, Alma, was the widow of Gustav Mahler.) While guiding them, he befriended Man’s wife, Nellie, who had brought him a flask of brandy as they crossed the border.

Mr Fry’s operation ended in 1941.

Marcel’s refugee crisis had escalated, and Mr Fry was forced to leave France after his covert initiative eventually led to his opposition to the Vichy government. Mr Rosenberg’s defense was lost and he had to defend himself. He was soon rounded up along with others and sent to a transit camp outside Lyon. A guard said they were being transferred to a camp in Poland.