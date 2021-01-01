Juvenile Justice Board Record: Bihar’s Nalanda Juvenile Justice Board Record One Day I Disposed 180 Cases

The Nalanda Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has disposed of 180 cases registered against minors in a single day. With this he has set a kind of new record. Nalanda Juvenile Justice Board Chief Justice Manvendra Mishra on Monday said his court had disposed of 180 cases on August 14.The move was taken on the instructions of the Juvenile Justice Monitoring Committee of the Patna High Court. In the meeting held on August 14, the Juvenile Justice Board of all 38 districts of the state disposed of a total of 1416 cases. This information was given by Subhash Chandra Sharma, Additional Registrar, Juvenile Justice Secretariat, Patna High Court.

Bihar coronavirus update: No death due to covid for 5th day in a row, how many active cases there are now, inauguration of two oxygen plants at IGIMS

A maximum of 180 cases were disposed of in Nalanda, while 120 cases were disposed of in Patna.

Subhash Chandra Sharma said that the campaign was successful after the approval of the Chief Justice of the High Court. Nalanda and Patna juvenile judges disposed of 180 and 120 cases respectively. Bhagalpur JJB settled third with 109 cases. Araria and Kishanganj JJB settled only 7 cases.

According to the information, 49 of the settled cases were of normal nature such as assault, seizure of arms and theft. 126 cases were of serious nature. There were also five cases related to murder and confiscation of alcohol.

