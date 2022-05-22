Juwan Howard rejected Lakers’ advances about coaching job



Thanks, however no thanks.

Juwan Howard, the previous longtime NBA participant who now coaches at his alma mater Michigan, lately declined a chance to become involved within the Lakers’ head-coaching search, ESPN reported.

The Lakers, coming off a brutal 33-49 season by which they missed the playoffs, are at the moment right down to a ultimate three of former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and one-time Path Blazers coach Terry Stotts. In-person interviews are anticipated to occur within the close to future.

Howard performed with Lakers star LeBron James and knew common supervisor Rob Pelinka effectively from his taking part in days. However leaving Michigan was seen as an extended shot, notably as a result of Howard desires to educate his two sons, Jace and Jett, a junior and freshman, respectively.

Juwan Howard Michigan Coach NCAA Photographs by way of Getty Photographs

Previous to taking the job at Michigan in 2019, Howard interviewed for the Lakers opening that finally went to Frank Vogel, who was fired final month. On the time, he was an assistant coach with the Warmth, his job for six seasons.

Howard has compiled a 93-61 document in three seasons at Michigan and was the Nationwide Coach of the 12 months in 2021. He has guided the Wolverines to 2 NCAA Match berths and a Huge Ten regular-season crown.

He was suspended for the ultimate video games of this previous common season and fined $40,000 after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach within the head as a part of a postgame melee.