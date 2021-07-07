JW Library 12.4 APK for Android – Download



JW Library is a Bible study app for android phones. This app is perfect for people who want to learn and are unfamiliar with the Bible. The articles and other types of content the app offers are very useful for Bible beginners. Through the JW Library app, users can find info about articles and content related to the Bible.

There are plenty of different tools to take advantage of. It is easy to make notes so that they can be referred to at a later date. JW Library possess different sorts of Bible translations, likes books and brochures for Bible study. The app is free to download and use with little interruption from adds. It contains multiple Bible translations. So there is a big possibility that you can find it in your native language. Users can choose between various Bible translations according to their age and the author, or just preference. JW Library app includes the introduction answering 20 Bible questions, a short meta description of the contents of each Bible, a glossary of bible terms and index of words, maps, charts, timelines which will let you know the Bible better and in detail.

Interface

JW Library app interface is divided into categories for navigation. You will mostly be using the “Teaching Toolbox” for English tutorials and favorites to access your liked content. A left-hand popup menu brings all the options you can use to access the study Bible. In the frequently used tab, you can view your downloads. Its interface lets you mark pages as favorites and turn pages by swiping your finger on the screen, additionally. Other features that will make your life more facile are the history and search. The first one lets you come back to any anterior reading, while the second lets you expeditiously find anything you interest with.

No ads and annoying pop-ups help readers to concentrate properly. This way the number of hindrances on your way to learning is reduced. All that you can depend on is your devotion and faith. The color choice is very neutral and comfortable for reading. But there is no dark mode.

Features:

Following are few features of JW Library.

BIBLE : choose from sundry Bible translations. Compare all available Bible versions by tapping a verse number. View the associated material by tapping a footnote marker or reference letter.

: choose from sundry Bible translations. Compare all available Bible versions by tapping a verse number. View the associated material by tapping a footnote marker or reference letter. MAP NAVIGATIONS: wipe left or right to quickly navigate your current publication. Place bookmarks at any verse or chapter to quickly resume your reading. Use the history feature to quickly access recently read content.