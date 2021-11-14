Jyoti Kalash chhalke

Pandit Narendra Sharma is such a lyricist of the post-shadow era, whose songs not only have a melodious sensibility, but also have the power to earn popularity without literary inflation. His specialty is also great because he used to use Sanskrit words. Even in expression, he always maintained linguistic and literary dignity. This singularity of his is like a lesson for those who recite the Kuberi mantra of success while uniting the surface of culture and inflation.

The world of Narendra Sharma’s songs is simple yet heart touching. Natural beauty, human beauty and feelings like separation and union arising from it are the main subjects of his works. Despite writing songs for films, the literary dignity of his works remained. The song ‘Jyoti Kalash Chalke’ from the movie ‘Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan’, all the songs from ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ and his ‘Samar mein ho gaye amar’ song written for the martyrs are equally popular today. ‘Shankhnaad ne kar diya, end of ceremony, end yehi le jayega kurukshetra parryant’, this couplet is his last composition, which he wrote for the serial ‘Mahabharata’. When BR Chopra was making ‘Mahabharat’, Narendra Sharma was his advisor.