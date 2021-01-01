Jyotiraditya Scindia big statement: Jyotiraditya Scindia says, the post of Lok Sevak is more attractive to me than politics: Jyotiraditya Scindia said, the post of Lok Sevak is more attractive to me than politics

Highlights Jyotiraditya Scindia is getting huge public support during the Ashirwad Yatra

He said the civil aviation network should be spread across the country.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the degree of public servant is more attractive to me than politics

“I am in politics to serve the people,” he said

Indore

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has become an MP for the second time after becoming a Union Minister in the Modi government, is on a three-day Malwa Nimar tour. On the first day of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Indore and reached Dewas and Shajapur, where he received overwhelming support and blessings from the people. Overwhelmed by this, Scindia spoke to the media in Indore on Wednesday and said that she was attracted to the degree of lesser politician and more public servant.

He said that the blessing of the people is the greatest asset and we are ready to serve the people. In such a situation we are on the path of public service, so getting the blessings of the people is the greatest asset. Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he will live forever for the love he received yesterday at Shajapur and Devas. He thanked Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda for their responsibility in the civil aviation sector and said that the network of civil aviation sector should be spread across the country and travel facilities would be made available to the general public. Public.

Scindia said that this is the intention of Prime Minister Modi and he is determined to work towards that objective. He said that as per the suggestion of the Prime Minister, people in slippers should also be able to travel by air, he wants to fulfill this resolution. Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the civil aviation sector has developed and he believes that in the next 10 years, the citizen of India will travel only by air, which will require a nationwide network.

In addition, it has brought several trucks of foodgrains from Indore to help flood-hit districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Sheopur, Vidisha, Morena, Bhind and other districts. He said that service is an organization, whether we are in an organization or in power, service work is essential. Therefore, food grains are being delivered to the flood-hit districts.

