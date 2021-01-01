Jyotiraditya Scindia had fiercely attacked PM Narendra Modi while staying in the party of Sonia Gandhi son Rahul Gandhi

Jyotiraditya Scindia was once a staunch opponent of Narendra Modi. He used to attack PM Modi through his statements. Sometimes he used to accuse BJP of creating an atmosphere of intolerance and sometimes he used to call him anti-Dalit. Once, while addressing a rally, he said that PM Modi had shown the dream of a bullet train. It has not been completed, but instead the inflation is touching the sky like that. Scindia had also mimicked PM Modi.

While addressing a rally, Jyotiraditya Scindia, mimicking PM Modi, told the public that when Modi was about to come, he used to campaign in every city and say that my brothers and sisters… you all remember this? Should the price of petrol be reduced or not? Should diesel prices be reduced or not? Should the price of LPG drop or not? Attacking PM Modi, Scindia said that, ‘Modi ji used to say that if I come in the government, I will run a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Bullet train did not happen but the price of petrol and diesel went up like a bullet.

During the same rally, Scindia had said that you all know how much the price of diesel has increased from Rs 55. While addressing another rally, Jyotiraditya Scindia had targeted the Narendra Modi government and said, ‘ Big advertisements were put in big papers of Bhopal and Vidisha, did you do anything?’ Extending his point, Scindia had said that I remember a song. 1980 movie song. The name of the song of that movie was Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Woh Kasam, Woh Idasa…. .

Attacking PM Modi, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that on one side the work of breaking the social fabric is being done. On the other hand, don’t talk about inflation. Modi ji used to say that there will be no bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It did not come but the price of gas, petrol and diesel are touching the sky like a bullet. In his address, Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that he changed the definition of domestic production rate. GDP means they have made rising gas prices.

Jyotiraditya Scindia had fiercely attacked the BJP government even after the completion of 3 years in office. Describing PM Modi as a failure, he had said that during this time an atmosphere of intolerance has been created in the country. He had said that before coming to power in 2014, the Modi government had shown a dream of doing both good and something new. Instead of bringing good days, he destroyed the dreams of 125 crore people of the country. He had accused the Modi government that the government was pressurizing the people to learn, what to study, what to eat and what to wear.





