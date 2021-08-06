Jyotiraditya Scindia had fiercely attacked the chowkidar campaign of the Narendra Modi government while living in Sonia Gandhi party Congress stunt

Jyotiraditya Scindia is now often seen reading the ballads of Narendra Modi. Do not get tired of praising his plans. But when Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Congress, he often used to surround the Modi government. During the Lok Sabha elections 2019, questioning the BJP’s Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign, he said, ‘First look at the watchman of the country in your own gear’.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was fiercely surrounding the Narendra Modi government during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Scindia had reached Guna to meet his workers, during this time he had taken a jibe at Narendra Modi’s Chowkidar campaign. On the contrary, while calling the thief Kotwal a scolding proverb, he had said that the campaign of the watchman is only election. The watchmen of the country should first take a peek in their own pockets.

Scindia, referring to Gujarat, had said that there was a theft at the house of the biggest minister of Gujarat, but the watchman could not do anything, while the biggest accused in this case is also the watchman. Pointing out the difference between the words and deeds of BJP, he said that it is the nature of BJP to do only ‘jumlebaazi’. His real face is something else. He accused Modi and said that the PMO has taken over the Defense Ministry. The key to the national treasury has been given in one hand. After this the PM says that the country will be given a chowkidar. He surrounded the government on the Rafale issue and said that Rs 30 crore was given to an industrialist in Rafale Saudi. There is no answer to these questions. At the same time, he had also said that instead of answering questions, PM Modi is saying on the contrary that he is a chowkidar. If there are such chowkidars then how will the country be protected.

During an election meeting of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Scindia attacked the BJP and said that, ‘Farmers are troubled, young people are helpless and BJP leaders are rich’. He had said that what they say that we are chowkidars… Hey come to the field of Madhya Pradesh and see what is happening. To protect their crops from animals, women are doing watchmen during the day and men are doing watchmen at night. Jyotiraditya Scindia had attacked Modi in an aggressive manner and said that the country’s chowkidar is traveling to 84 countries. He is engaged in hugging the leaders and giving them a hug.

Let us inform that after Rahul Gandhi’s constant allegations of corruption on PM Modi, BJP had launched a campaign in the name of ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’, responding aggressively. After which all the BJP leaders from the Prime Minister had written ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ on their Twitter handle.





