Jyotiraditya Scindia had targeted Narendra Modi while praising Rahul Gandhi in an interview with Sachin Pilot in News at India

Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined BJP after doing politics with Congress for a long time. He started his political innings with the Congress. Due to some reasons, he became disillusioned with the Congress and made his place in the Union Cabinet of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

When Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Congress, he often used to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sometimes farmers were seen raining on PM Modi for the movement and sometimes used to surround him on the issue of unemployment. During one of his interviews before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, he had said about Rahul Gandhi that he would bring ‘achche din’ in India. In the Lok Sabha, he said on the anecdote of Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi hugging that, ‘PM Modi only gives hugs to foreign leaders.’

Actually Jyotiraditya Scindia had reached the program of a news channel. Congress leader Sachin Pilot was also present with him. During this, the anchor had asked Jyotiraditya Scindia the question that what happened after a good speech in the house, which had come to eyeballs. Attacking the Narendra Modi government, Scindia said that this government is only a government of propaganda. Further, while answering the anchor’s question, he had said, ‘As far as I understand what you talked about Rahul ji’s speech, he completely put the government in a dock on one side. On the other hand he projected the ideology of Congress. Scindia had said that we do not have an ideology of hatred. In this context, he himself went to the Prime Minister, but the Prime Minister was so surprised that he did not even know what Rahulji was doing.

Taking his point forward, Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that when Rahul tried to hug him, there was a solid watch on his face. were in great confusion. Attacking the PM, he said that whenever he gives only when he feels like giving a hug to a foreign leader. For information, let us tell you that in 2008, Rahul Gandhi was speaking in support of the no-confidence motion in the House. After his talk, Rahul Gandhi went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him.

Let us tell you that it has been almost one and a half years since Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP. Recently, he has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Aviation in the Modi government. After getting this ministry, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had attacked him saying that the logo of Air India is the Maharaja and Scindia has been given the job of selling it from the Modi government. After which Scindia made a big allegation on Bhupesh Baghel saying, ‘Bhupesh Baghel is trying to buy his son-in-law’s private college from government funds to save it. The state money is being used for his son-in-law. This proves who is salable and who is sustainable.





