Jyotiraditya Scindia is our boss: Jyotiraditya Shinde is our boss, Collector is SP servant, claims Madhya Pradesh Minister Suresh Dhakad

Datia

A video of Minister of State in the Shivraj government Suresh Dhakad has gone viral. Suresh Dhakad is a staunch supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. In Datia, Suresh Dhakad has made a controversial statement that, don’t be afraid of SP, don’t be afraid of Collector, they are our servants. We don’t want to relate to them, we don’t want to relate to them.

In fact, Minister of State for Public Works Suresh Dhakad had reached Datia on August 15 to hoist the flag. Here some traders complained to the minister about the problem of electricity. Traders said they were being billed for no reason and were also being intimidated by guerrillas. Besides, notice is also being issued.

On hearing this, the Minister said that the SP and the District Collector need not panic, they are our servants. These are government servants, don’t relate to them, don’t relate to them. With that, he said, the notices that have been received should be torn down. He went one step further and said that he was Scindia’s servant.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is our guide

Minister Dhakad has also said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is our Guru. Don’t let his name be tarnished. At the same time, another video of Dhakad has gone viral, in which he is telling the media that he respects Scindia’s servant, considers me a small servant, but Maharaj is not running for the chair.

Congress scoffed

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that Minister of State Suresh Dhakad was calling himself Scindia’s servant and the chair went to Scindia. In the past, a minister used to say that if Scindia ji said, I should jump into the well, but only the water of the well dries up? Now let’s see how long their job lasts. Saluja scoffed and said that it is also true that Scindia who carries a chair with him cannot live without a chair, everyone knows his love for the chair, he is ready for any compromise for the chair …?

