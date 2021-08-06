Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the Narendra Modi Ujjwala scheme, then people trolled the Union Minister badly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 by distributing LPG connections to BPL card holders. This scheme has been started by PM Modi from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. He also interacted with the beneficiaries through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in this program. Praising his plan, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a tweet.

Praising the Ujjwala-2 scheme, he wrote that the successful Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji will start the Ujjwala-2 scheme today to provide free cooking gas connection facility to the economically weaker families. He wrote in another tweet that, ‘This scheme has become a medium to change the lives of mothers and sisters standing at the last rung of the society and get them free from the diseases caused by smoke.’ People started giving their feedback on this tweet of his.

Comment from @Kumarma28535708 Twitter account that how many gas cylinders are filled, do you even know or not? Those given earlier are lighting the stove today. First the vegetables were abolished and will the common man be able to fill such expensive gas. Questioning a twitter account, it was written that who will pay for filling 900 more cylinders?

Responding to @_RakeshPatel Twitter account, it was written that Maharaj ji what will happen with free gas connection? Reduce the cost of gas, then take our connection, you are lying vacant for two months for free. A Twitter user writes that to transfer gas for 900 rupees also.

Successful Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi To provide free LPG connection facility to the economically weaker families, today Ujjwala-2 scheme will be launched. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 10, 2021

Comment from @ParmarPraneet Twitter handle that this Ujjwala scheme was not a free scheme. The subsidy that used to come in this is digested by the gas agency, on asking it came to know that the money of the connection given is being deducted in installments. Why are you taking the lives of the poor? A comment came from a Twitter handle that the successful Prime Minister should say that at least people should be left eligible to fill the gas cylinder.





