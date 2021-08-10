Jyotiraditya Scindia talking to Rajdeep Sardesai in Aaj Tak news channel said that Sonia Gandhi son Rahul Gandhi will become the PM of the country

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is considered closest to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, is now seen targeting him. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress and joined BJP, has been given a place in the central team of Modi government. Commenting on making him a Union minister, Rahul Gandhi had said that he had to save his house, so he fearfully went to the court of the Sangh.

When Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Congress, he did not get tired of praising Rahul Gandhi. Many times he had also described Rahul Gandhi as an alternative to Narendra Modi. During the interview of a news channel before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the anchor asked him the question that who will be Modi vs. in the election? Responding to this, Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that we are not like the BJP. Who imposes one leader over all. The decision will be taken in consultation with each and every leader of the coalition.

On this the anchor had asked whether before the election or after the election? In response, Scindia had said that the election will be of BJP versus the people. Interrupting them, the anchor asked that that means Modi vs Rahul Gandhi will not happen? Jyotiraditya Scindia had said in response that this is my wish. Rahul Gandhi has the potential that he can make a developed, progressive and best country. My wish is that this election should be fought by taking Rahul Gandhi forward.

He was asked that in your view is Rahul Gandhi ready to become PM? In response, he said that 100% he is ready to become the PM of the country. Let us tell you that Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rahul Gandhi were often seen together on many platforms.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen praising Jyotiraditya Scindia. In 2019, he had said about Scindia that he is a very talented youth leader, he will do a great job in UP. Many times Rahul Gandhi used to answer the media by talking to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Whose videos were very viral on social media.





